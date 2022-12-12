UK ministers accused of making false claims about efforts to avert nurses’ strike

Ministers have been accused of making “disingenuous” and “wrong” claims about attempts to avert unprecedented strikes by nurses later this week, as union leaders said the action could be called off “right now” if serious negotiations resumed.The row prompted one senior Conservative MP to say the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) was “1-0” up, and suggested the health secretary, Steve Barclay, should be “inviting them in” because there was not “an awful lot to lose”.Pressure is mounting on ministers before a crunch meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee later on Monday to try to mitigate the impact of a wave of strike action in the run-up to Christmas.The Labour leader, Keir Starmer, has accused the government of a “profound lack of leadership” but acknowledged the pay rise of up to 19% being demanded by nurses was “probably more than can be afforded”.With just three days until a historic strike, Pat Cullen, the RCN’s general secretary, said the action could be called off “right now, this very minute” if Barclay agreed to talks on pay.“Our door is absolutely wide open and it appears at the minute that theirs is totally shut,” she told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme.Cullen said: “If [Barclay] gets round a table with us and has realistic, honest talks, there’s a strong possibility that I will be able to go back to my council and say: ‘I recommend that we avert the strikes and continue those negotiations.’”The RCN would be willing to meet the government through the dispute resolution service Acas if ministers did not want to speak to the union directly, Cullen added.Cullen described as “wrong” and “disingenuous” claims that ministers were willing to meet the RCN to discuss pay.A health minister, Maria Caulfield, said the union’s offer of talks was a “welcome move”, but added that the government had to be “quite robust” on being able to afford a 19% increase in nurses’ pay.She said Barclay had met with health union leaders, including those from the RCN, “a number of times recently” and that the RNC had “turned down” a meeting offer last month.Barclay defended not discussing pay with nursing unions, saying: “We do have an independent pay review body and it is important both sides respect that independent body – and it includes trade union representation on it.“That is what we have done, we have honoured in full the pay review body and that is additional to last year when the rest of the public sector had a pay freeze, prioritising the NHS with the extra 3%.”But Steve Brine, the Tory MP who chairs the Commons health select committee, said Barclay should accept Cullen’s offer.Archie Bland and Nimo Omer take you through the top stories and what they mean, free every weekday morningPrivacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.“It was 1-0 to the RCN with the move they made yesterday,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “I would suggest that the secretary of state could get to 1-1 by inviting them in and actually I’m not sure that he’s got an awful lot to lose.“You know, draw-draw better than war-war, and at the moment we’re in a media war-war and the patients, the public who pay for this service, are just sort of left bemused in the middle.”The nurses’ strike is scheduled for Thursday. Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff across England and Wales will also strike on 21 December over pay.Armed forces personnel are being drafted in to cover some striking public sector workers, but ministers have been accused of calling on overstretched troops to repeatedly bail them out.Starmer said nobody, including those taking industrial action, wanted the strikes to go ahead and described the decision by ministers not to make a last-ditch effort to negotiate with nurses as “bizarre”.“For the government to sit this out with two or three days to go, I think shows a profound lack of leadership. We need the government to get around the table,” he said.But he added: “I do accept that what they are asking for is probably more than can be afforded.”