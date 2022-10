© Reuters. Grant Shapps walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls



LONDON (Reuters) – British lawmaker Grant Shapps has been appointed to the role of business minister in the government of new prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Shapps, a Sunak ally, had been interior minister since last Wednesday, and previously had served as transport minister under Boris Johnson.