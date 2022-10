© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Secretary of State for Justice Brandon Lewis walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, October 19, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville



LONDON (Reuters) – British justice secretary Brandon Lewis resigned on Tuesday following the appointment of Rishi Sunak as prime minister.

“The new PM will have my support from the back benches to tackle the many challenges we face – as a party and as a country,” Lewis said on Twitter.