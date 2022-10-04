UK interior minister accuses some Conservatives of "coup" over tax rate



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Home secretary Suella Braverman QC walks outside 10 Downing Street, following the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 9, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska



BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) – Opposition by some senior British Conservative lawmakers to the decision to abolish the top rate of income tax amounted to a “coup”, interior minister Suella Braverman said on Tuesday.

The government U-turned on the policy after a backlash, but Braverman said she was disappointed in Conservative colleagues who opposed it, adding that critics like former minister Michael Gove should raise any problems he has with government policy in private.