UK financial watchdog intensifies scrutiny of battered gilts market-source



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen for the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority), the UK’s financial regulatory body, at their head offices in London, Britain March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo



LONDON (Reuters) – Trading platforms for UK government bonds and related markets must tell the Financial Conduct Authority in real-time about any big deterioration in market conditions, a source familiar with the regulator said on Monday.

The FCA sent a letter to all venues operating gilts or related markets on Friday asking for “real-time notifications of significant deteriorations in market conditions”, the source said.