UK economy expected to decline in third quarter

UK GDP figures for the third quarter are expected to show the UK economy fell into reverse following a surprise increase in quarter two.

Economists forecast a 0.1% decline in the quarter which was distorted by the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The figures are likely to confirm the UK economy is heading into the recession with the Bank of England (BoE) forecasting GDP will fall by 0.75% in the second half of 2022.

The slump could be prolonged with the BoE estimating that economic growth will slow throughout 2023 and into 2024.

