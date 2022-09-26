U.S. steel industry activity rate slides to lowest since January 2021

U.S. raw steel production fell 0.6% to 1.683M net tons in the week ended September 24 while the capability utilization rate slipped to 76.4%, its lowest rate in 20 months, according to the latest weekly report from the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Adjusted YTD raw steel production through September 24 totaled 66.418M net tons at a capability utilization 79.6%, down from the same period last year when 69.208M net tons were produced at a capability utilization of 81.0%.

Potentially relevant tickers include (NYSE:X), (NYSE:CLF), (NYSE:NUE), (STLD), (SLX)

The AISI also reported the U.S. imported 2.51M net tons of steel in August, including 2.084M net tons of finished steel, down 6.2% and 8.4% Y/Y, respectively, from July.

YTD total and finished steel imports are up 8.8% and 28.7%, respectively, compared with the same period in 2021.

Nucor (NUE) recently warned it expects Q3 earnings of $6.30-$6.40/share, well below Wall Street estimates.