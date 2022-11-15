U.S. SEC delays decision on ARK 21Shares spot bitcoin ETF to Jan. 27 – Reuters

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday delayed a decision on whether to allow a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund by stock-picker Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest and crypto investment product firm 21Shares US to list and trade on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE.Z) until Jan. 27.The delayed decision on the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF follows a series of rejections this year by the market regulator on ETFs that track bitcoin, including proposals from Grayscale, Fidelity, and NYDIG.Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Jonathan OatisOur Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.