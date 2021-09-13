U.S-Romania 10-Year Anniversary Joint Statement

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and Romania on the occasion of the 10-year anniversary of the signing of the U.S.-Romania Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century and the Agreement on the Deployment of the Ballistic Missile Defense System in Romania:

Today is the 10th anniversary of two instruments that address the peace and security of the United States, Romania, and our European allies – the U.S.-Romania Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century and the Agreement on the Deployment of the Ballistic Missile Defense System in Romania. As a result of our Ballistic Missile Defense Agreement, Romania now hosts the Aegis Ashore Ballistic Missile Defense System. In May 2021, we celebrated five years since Aegis Ashore became operational.

This anniversary marks an important milestone in our bilateral relationship. We reaffirm and celebrate our friendship and the diplomatic framework that has strengthened bilateral relations, supported democratic development and Euro-Atlantic integration, increased trade, and investment, and helped spread widely the benefits of sustainable prosperity.

Building on the milestone reflected in these joint anniversaries, our two governments recommit to serving as a bulwark for Euro-Atlantic values and to broadening and deepening the economic, cultural, and interpersonal links between our two nations. Today, we reaffirm and celebrate our cooperation and appreciate the fact that we will meet our future challenges together as friends and allies.