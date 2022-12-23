U.S. rig count edges upward, Baker Hughes says

Joe Raedle The total count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. in the past week rose by three to reach 779, 33% greater than a year earlier, Baker Hughes said Friday in its latest weekly rig count. Drilling rigs targeting crude oil rose by two to total 622, while those for natural gas advanced by one to 154, while 2 rigs kept their status as miscellaneous. Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin rose by two to 352. The active rig count is a leading indicator of demand for products used in drilling, completing, producing and processing fossil fuels. ETFs: (USO), (UCO), (SCO), (USL), (DBO), (USOI), (NRGU) Baker Hughes Rotary Rig Count Dec. 22, 2022 Week Year Location Week +/- Ago +/- Ago Land 762 3 759 192 570 Inland Waters 2 0 2 1 1 Offshore 15 0 15 0 15 United States Total 779 3 776 193 586 Gulf Of Mexico 15 0 15 0 15 Canada 96 -103 199 -37 133 North America 875 -100 975 156 719 U.S. Breakout Information This Week +/- Last Week +/- Year Ago Oil 622 2 620 142 480 Gas 155 1 154 49 106 Miscellaneous 2 0 2 2 0 Directional 42 -1 43 11 31 Horizontal 710 3 707 182 528 Vertical 27 1 26 0 27