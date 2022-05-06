U.S. Response to the al-Shabab Attack in Somalia

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States stands with Burundi in the face of al-Shabab’s May 3 attack on Burundian soldiers serving at the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) base in Ceel-Baraf, Somalia. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the fallen, wounded, and missing. Burundi’s courageous armed forces have for years held the line against transnational terrorism in Somalia. The United States remains steadfast in support of ATMIS and against the scourge of terrorism.