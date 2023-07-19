U.S. Marshals Arrest Floydell Smith – Ohio

U.S. Marshals Arrest Georgia Murder Suspect Floydell Smith in Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, OH (STL.News) The U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST), with the assistance of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested fugitive Floydell Smith in Dayton, Ohio, at approximately 9:00 am. Tuesday. Smith was wanted in the murder of Te’Vian William from events that transpired in Rome, Georgia, on June 27, 2023. Smith has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail and awaits extradition to Georgia for his court appearance.

“The U.S. Marshals’ network of fugitive task forces across the country is specifically equipped to handle this kind of investigation. In this case, our task force, in collaboration with our state and local partners, was able to arrest this suspect quickly and safely after receiving the information from our team in Georgia. We cannot allow those accused of violent crimes to hide in our community.” – Michael D. Black, United States Marshal.

U.S. Marshals SOFAST is a multi-jurisdictional task force comprised of the Dayton Police Department, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Department, Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Perry Township Police Department, Springboro Police Department, Franklin Police Department, United States Secret Service, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, West Carrollton Police Department, and the Xenia Police Department.

The U.S. Marshals Service is the nation’s primary fugitive hunting organization and captures more federal fugitives each year than all other law enforcement agencies combined.

SOURCE: U.S. Marshals Service