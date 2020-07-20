U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Hampsire Launches Public Service Announcements to Combact Drug and Gun Crime

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray announced the launch of public service announcements primarily aimed at increasing awareness about drug trafficking and related gun crimes.

The opioid crisis has had a dramatic negative impact on New Hampshire. Several of the public service announcements solicit the public’s assistance in fighting back against drug traffickers. One unfortunate side effect of the opioid crisis is the increased number of incidents where individuals from New Hampshire have traded guns in order to obtain drugs. Drug traffickers actively solicit customers to obtain guns for them. Additionally, convicted felons, individuals convicted of domestic violence, and others who are prohibited from possessing guns often offer money or drugs to get New Hampshire residents to buy guns for them. All of this unlawful conduct presents a serious safety risk to the citizens of the Granite State. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has developed a variety of social media public service announcements in order to educate people about the consequences of these illegal activities.

“Drug trafficking and violent crime jeopardize the safety and security of the citizens of New Hampshire,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “Armed drug dealers are a menace to everyone. Law enforcement officers are working to protect the community each day. With these public service announcements, we are seeking to raise awareness about these crimes and to solicit the public’s assistance in helping us to make the Granite State safer. A fully informed public is a powerful deterrent against the harm caused by drug traffickers.”

The public service announcements released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office include three 60- second videos and three 30-second videos, as well as three 15- second videos and five 6-second videos on various social media platforms. All of these announcements are available for download. These announcements serve several purposes, including:

• Increasing awareness about the dangers and consequences of exchanging guns for drugs;

• Educating and warning people about the criminal consequences of buying a gun for someone you don’t know or someone who cannot legally possess a gun;

• Addressing the opioid crisis in New Hampshire;

• Educating the public about the damage drug cartels are doing to New Hampshire;

• Sending a message to armed drug dealers that they are the number one prosecution priority for the U.S. Attorney.

Additionally, the audio messages and the messages on social media platforms aim to increase awareness of the dangers and consequences of exchanging guns for drugs and the criminal consequences of buying a gun for someone you don’t know or someone who cannot legally possess a gun.

