U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers Selected as Chair of the Attorney General’s Advisory Subcommittee on Cyber and Intellectual Property

United States Attorney Zachary A. Myers has been selected to chair the Cyber and Intellectual Property Subcommittee for the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee (AGAC). The Cyber Subcommittee is dedicated to addressing the complex issues arising at the intersection between law enforcement and high technology.

“Our country faces unprecedented threats from cybercriminals, including ransomware, massive breaches of sensitive data, complex transnational fraud schemes, and technology-facilitated exploitation of our children,” said U.S. Attorney Myers. “Law enforcement professionals do all we can to fight these crimes even as more technologies are used in attempts to deprive investigators of access to critical evidence. I am eager to work with my fellow United States Attorneys to advise the Department of Justice from the prosecutor’s perspective as we seek to hold cybercriminals accountable and keep our communities safe on the streets and online.”

Prior to his appointment as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Myers spent over a decade as a federal prosecutor with a focus on technology-facilitated crime, including serving as Cybercrime Counsel, Computer Hacking and Intellectual Property prosecutor, and National Security Cyber Specialist.

U.S. Attorney Myers will collaborate with U.S. Attorneys from across the country to provide guidance to the AGAC on cyber and intellectual property matters impacting U.S. Attorney’s Offices across the country. He will also serve on the AGAC’s Subcommittees on White Collar Crime and Office Management & Budget.

Established in 1973, the AGAC and its subcommittees advise the Attorney General on matters of policy, procedure, and management impacting U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and represents the views of federal prosecutors across the country.

