U.S. Attorney warns public of Coronavirus email malware schemes

03/26/2020
(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers advises the public to be cautious about emails purporting to offer safety information about the coronavirus and containing a hyperlink.  Many such emails contain malicious programming that can harm computers, access user’s personal information, and cause financial harm.

For example, emails might promise to:

Tell you how to protect your friends from COVID-19 if you click a hyperlink
Directly connect with you a clinical contact if you reply and pay within a certain timeframe
Provide updated information from a health expert via a hyperlink

U.S. Attorney DeVillers reminds you to stay vigilant, think twice before clicking on links and only respond to emails in which you know the source.

