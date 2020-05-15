U.S. Attorney: Public Can Listen By Phone to Sentencing in Atchison Chlorine Gas Case

(STL.News) – A phone line will be in operation for the public to listen to the federal sentencing scheduled for May 27 in the Atchison Clean Air Act case, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said today.

During the hearing, a federal judge will sentence Harcros Chemicals, Inc., and MGP Ingredients Inc., both of which have pleaded guilty to violating the federal Clean Air Act when a cloud of toxic chlorine gas was released over Atchison, Kan., in 2016.

The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. in room 401 of the Frank Carlson Federal Building at 444 S.E. Quincy St. in Topeka before U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree. Anyone affected by the gas release over Atchison, Kan., in 2016 who is planning to attend the sentencing in person should email usaks.victim.witness@usdoj.gov or call 913-551-6543 by 11:59 p.m., May 19, 2020.

To listen to the hearing by phone, call 1-888-363-4749 and enter access code 8354715#. The line will allow listening only and participants should mute their telephones. Rules of the court prohibit recording or rebroadcasting the proceedings.

