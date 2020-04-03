U.S. Attorney Keefe Announces More Than $83 Million Available To Support School Safety

(STL.News) – Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida,

today announced that communities across northern Florida are eligible to apply for a portion of

more than $83 million in Department of Justice grants nationwide to help communities, including

those across northern Florida, improve school security and protect students, teachers, and faculty

from threats of violence.

“School violence is no longer an abstract threat but has become a tragic reality in too many of

America’s communities. Moving to meet this challenge is among the Administration’s top domestic

priorities,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office

of Justice Programs (OJP). “The Department of Justice is front and center in the fight to meet this

challenge. OJP is making historic amounts of grant funding available to ensure that our communities

have access to innovative and diverse solutions.”

“Even here in Northern Florida, our children are not free from the threat of school violence. By

seeking funding from this grant program, our communities can take bold steps forward to keep safe

our children and the teachers and others who work every day to educate them in a safe, nourishing

environment,” added U.S. Attorney Keefe.

The funding is available through OJP, the federal government’s leading source of public safety

funding and crime victim assistance in state, local, and tribal jurisdictions. OJP’s programs

support a wide array of activities and services, including programs designed to tighten school

security and improve the reporting of threats.

