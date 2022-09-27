U.K. to undergo 'deep and long' recession, Deutsche Bank's chief economist says

Deutsche Bank Chief Economist David Folkerts-Landau believes the U.K. will experience a “deep and long” recession as the Bank of England falls behind some of its central bank peers in hiking interest rates to stave off inflationary pressures, he said Tuesday in a Bloomberg Television interview.

“That’s the price we have to pay for financial stability and getting on the right track,” Folkerts-Landau told Bloomberg, noting that unemployment will surge.

He pointed out that the BoE’s policy rate has been pushed up too slowly and it’s two to three percentage points behind where it should be. At its September gathering, the central bank boosted its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 2.25%. That compares with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s more aggressive rate hike of 75 basis points to a target range of 3.00%-3.25% at its meeting earlier this month.

While Folkerts-Landau expressed his concerns over a “painful” U.K. recession, he believes the British pound will strengthen back to $1.15 before hitting parity with the U.S. dollar. Recall the sterling dropped to its lowest level ever against the U.S. dollar earlier this week after the new U.K. government budget of tax cuts and spending.

The cable cross rate changed hands at $1.06 at the time of writing, down from around $1.34 at the beginning of 2022.

