Tyrone Brown Pleads Guilty to Federal Firearm Charge

(STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and James Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge, ATF Boston Field Division, announced that TYRONE BROWN, 26, of New Haven, pleaded guilty today in New Haven federal court to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Brown was arrested on August 9, 2021, after a court-authorized search of his residence on Stevens Street in New Haven revealed a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Brown’s criminal history includes state convictions for felony firearm, robbery, burglary and larceny offenses. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Brown has been detained since his arrest. At sentencing he faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

This matter is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the New Haven Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Gresham.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.

As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

