Sanostee man, Tyrone Atcitty Nez charged with second degree murder

(STL.News) Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, and Raul Bujanda, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office, announced today that Tyrone Atcitty Nez was charged by criminal complaint with second degree murder in Indian Country.

Nez, 33, of Sanostee, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, made an initial appearance in federal court today and will remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing scheduled for June 15.

According to the complaint, on June 8, Nez allegedly fatally assaulted a man, identified as John Doe, in the home where Nez resides near Sanostee on the Navajo Nation. Nez allegedly punched John Doe in the face, rendering John Doe unconscious. Nez then allegedly stomped the victim in the face several times.

Neighbors called 911. Emergency Medical Services were unable to revive John Doe, and Navajo Police arrested Nez.

A complaint is only an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, Nez faces up to life in prison.

The Farmington Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated this case with assistance from the Navajo Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Brittany DuChaussee is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today