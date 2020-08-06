Two Philadelphia Men Khaleef Huskey and Rasheen Mainor Indicted For Robbing West Philadelphia Mini Mart

(STL.News) – United States Attorney William M. McSwain announced that Khaleef Huskey, 20, and Rasheen Mainor, 20, both of Philadelphia, PA were charged by Indictment with robbing a West Philadelphia convenience store while brandishing a firearm.

The Indictment alleges that early on the morning of January 14, 2020, the defendants robbed the Dollar & Smoker’s Point store, also known as the Chester Mini Market, at 5401 Chester Avenue, and took merchandise and approximately $500 cash. The defendants committed their alleged crime by brandishing a firearm and forcing their victim to leave the store at gunpoint.

“Robbing any type of business – whether it’s a bank, a corner store, or anything in between – is a serious federal offense that can carry stiff penalties,” said U.S. Attorney McSwain. “If convicted, Huskey and Mainor face many years behind bars. Committing a violent crime in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania carries a tremendous risk of a long prison sentence, which is the message of our new anti-violence public awareness campaign. You can learn more about this campaign on our District website.”

“In the early hours of the morning, Huskey, Mainor, and an accomplice allegedly stormed into a store, confronted an employee at gunpoint, and proceeded to take whatever they wanted,” said Michael J. Driscoll, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division. “Protecting the people of Philadelphia from violent crime is a priority for the FBI, and our Safe Streets Task Force will never cede this city to armed criminals willing to break the law without a second thought.”

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

If convicted, both defendants face a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael R. Miller.

