Two People Charged For Armed Bank Robbery

Two People Arrested And Charged For Carson City Armed Bank Robbery

A Reno resident made her initial appearance on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carla L. Baldwin for allegedly conspiring to commit bank robbery and for bank robbery.

Shanequa Charles (31) is charged in a superseding indictment with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Bank Robbery and Bank Robbery. The superseding indictment alleges that on January 27, 2022, Charles and her co-defendant, Devon Jones (29) conspired to rob the Plumas Bank, 1101 North Carson Street, Carson City, Nevada. Jones is also charged with discharging a semi-automatic pistol during the bank robbery. Loss to the Plumas Bank was approximately $10,000.

The superseding indictment also charges Jones with interfering with commerce by robbery and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. On January 24, 2020, Jones allegedly discharged a semi-automatic pistol during the robbery at USA Cash Services, 699 Moana Lane, Reno, Nevada.

If convicted, the statutory maximum penalty for bank robbery is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The penalty for conspiracy is 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The statutory maximum penalty for discharging a firearm during a crime of violence is life in prison with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years that must run consecutive to any other related count of conviction and a fine of $250,000. The statutory maximum penalty for interference with commerce by robbery is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A jury trial has been set for August 29, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the Northern Nevada Safe Streets Task Force which is comprised of members from the FBI, Reno Police Department, Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Gaming Control Board, Nevada Parole and Probation, Nevada Department of Corrections, Nevada Highway Patrol, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Rachow is prosecuting the case.

A superseding indictment contains merely allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today