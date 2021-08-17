Two Operation Stolen Innocence Defendants Sentenced To Federal Prison

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Shuntae Kirksey, 26, of Tallahassee, Florida was sentenced yesterday to 210 months in federal prison after pleading guilty on April 18, 2021, to one count of production of child pornography. Destin Banks, 32, of Tallahassee, Florida was sentenced yesterday to 130 months in federal prison after pleading guilty on May 6, 2021, to one count of coercing or enticing a minor to engage in prostitution. Jason R. Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida announced the sentencing.

“These sentences further affirm our commitment to the protection of our most vulnerable,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Coody. “Through concerted efforts like Operation Stolen Innocence, we will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who prey upon our children.”

“Operation Stolen Innocence continues to increase the safety and security of our local communities and highlights the strong law enforcement partnership between HSI and the Tallahassee Police Department,” said HSI Tampa Assistant Special Agent in Charge Micah McCombs.

“We are pleased to see two more offenders, who posed a significant threat to this community, taken off of our streets,” said Chief Lawrence Revell. “Operation Stolen Innocence has produced a continuous flow of arrests on those individuals that prey on our children. Additionally, these arrests speak volumes of the dedication and diligent work of our investigators and every agency we have worked with along the way in this fight to dismantle sexual exploitation in Tallahassee. This is a fight that we will never give up on.”

Kirksey and Banks’ prison sentence will be followed by 10 years supervised release and they both will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to all sex offender conditions.

Assistant United States Attorney Michelle Spaven prosecuted this case which was the result of a collaborative investigation by the Tallahassee Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations as part of Operation Stolen Innocence, a multi-agency coordinated effort by the United States Marshals Service, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Office of State Attorney, Second Judicial Circuit, to combat human trafficking in the Tallahassee area.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today