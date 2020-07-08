Two Nahsiem McIntosh and Derris Lloyd Indicted In Federal Court For Burglary of Firearms Dealer

(STL.News) – On July 7, 2020, a federal grand jury indicted Nahsiem McIntosh, 21 years old, and Derris Lloyd, 35, both of Wilmington, Delaware, for offenses related to the May 31, 2020, burglary of the American Sportsman, a federal firearms dealer in Newark, Delaware.

According to the Indictment, 35 firearms were stolen. McIntosh and Lloyd are charged with: (1) theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee and aiding and abetting the theft; (2) possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; and (3) possession of a stolen firearm. McIntosh is charged with possessing one of the stolen firearms on June 1, 2020; Lloyd is charged with possession of one of the stolen firearms on June 18, 2020.

If convicted of all crimes charged, the defendants face a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Indictment is a part of an ongoing investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF). The ATF was assisted by the Delaware State Police, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Wilmington Police Department, New Castle County Police Department and Delaware State Probation and Parole.

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, and Timothy Jones, ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge, made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe and Maureen McCartney are prosecuting the case.

One unaccounted firearm in our community is too many. 35 guns on the street is unacceptable. We again ask for the public’s assistance in providing any information about the theft of these firearms or the suspects appearing in the attached photos. A $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of these individuals still stands. Please call 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov if you have information.

An indictment contains allegations that a defendant has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

