Two Men Charged With 2002 Murder

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Keechant L. Sewell, Police Commissioner for the City of New York (“NYPD”), announced the unsealing of an indictment charging RICARDO AYALA, a/k/a “Richie,” and TERRIS OLIVER, a/k/a “T-Bird,” with murder in furtherance of drug trafficking in connection with the murder of Atari Felton on March 27, 2002 in the Bronx, New York. AYALA was arrested yesterday and was presented before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang. OLIVER is still at large. The case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “We allege that over 20 years ago, Ricardo Ayala and Terris Oliver participated in the murder of Atari Felton, who was just 19 years old. Thanks to the extraordinary partnership of the NYPD and the Special Agents of our office, the defendants are charged in federal court for this decades-old murder. No matter how long it takes, we will tirelessly work to hold murderers accountable for their crimes.”

According to the allegations in the Indictment unsealed today in Manhattan federal court[1]:

On March 27, 2002, AYALA and OLIVER planned and carried out the murder of Atari Felton, who was 19 years old. AYALA and OLIVER committed the murder in furtherance of a conspiracy to distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine and quantities of cocaine, heroin, and marijuana.

* * *

AYALA, 42, and OLIVER, 40, are each charged with one count of murder in furtherance of drug trafficking, which carries a maximum sentence of death or life in prison, and a mandatory minimum sentence of twenty years in prison; and one count of murder through the use of a firearm, which carries a maximum sentence of death or life in prison, and a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.

Mr. Williams praised the investigative work of the Special Agents of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the NYPD’s Cold Case Squad. Mr. Williams added that the investigation is continuing.

This case is being handled by the Office’s Violent and Organized Crime Unit. Assistant United States Attorneys Mathew Andrews, Frank Balsamello, and Andrew K. Chan are in charge of the prosecution.

The charges contained in the Indictment are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today