Two Men Charged in Indictment with Distributing Narcotics, Including Fentanyl, and Causing the Deaths of Four Persons on the East End of Long Island in the Summer of 2021

(STL.News) A seven-count indictment was unsealed today in federal court in Central Islip charging Marquis Douglas, also known as “Prince” and “President,” and Jesse Pace, also known as “Jah,” with conspiring to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine. The indictment also charges Douglas and Pace with distribution of controlled substances resulting in four separate deaths on August 13, 2021.

The indictment separately charges Douglas with the possession of fentanyl and cocaine in Suffolk County in May 2022. Pace was arrested this morning and will be arraigned this afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Steven L. Tiscione. Douglas, who is already in federal custody on related charges, will be arraigned at a later date.

Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Michael J. Driscoll, Assistant Director-in-Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office (FBI), and Raymond A. Tierney, Suffolk County District Attorney, announced the charges.

“The defendants’ drug sales caused four overdose deaths in a single day last summer, contributing to the tragic history of the opioid epidemic that has claimed too many lives on Long Island,” stated United States Attorney Peace. “Dealing deadly drugs in this district will be met with severe consequences. At the same time, we are working to reduce the availability of these drugs and prevent new addictions in our efforts to save lives. It is our hope that the federal prosecution of Douglas and Pace will bring some solace to the families of the four victims who died as a result of the defendants’ actions.”

Mr. Peace also extended his thanks to the Riverhead Police Department for their assistance in investigation.

“Tragically, as overdose deaths continue to rise, people are still peddling these poisons into our communities. Fortunately our focus on the illegal drug epidemic hasn’t waned, and bringing Douglas and Pace to justice shows our pursuit of these dealers hasn’t either,” stated FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Driscoll.

“We thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI for their assistance in helping us get these dangerous drug dealers off of our streets,” stated District Attorney Tierney. “These defendants, while in federal custody, will no longer be able to sell fentanyl and other dangerous drugs to unwitting customers and pose a danger to the community.”

The charges arise from Douglas and Pace allegedly distributing cocaine and a fentanyl analogue, flourofentanyl, which led to a series of overdose deaths, on the East End of Long Island in 2021. As set forth in the indictment and other court filings, Douglas and Pace allegedly engaged in a years’ long conspiracy to distribute over five kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of heroin, 280 grams of crack cocaine, 40 grams of fentanyl and a quantity of a fentanyl analogue.

In August of 2021, Douglas and Pace distributed cocaine laced with a fentanyl analogue in Greenport, New York. When their drugs were re-distributed at the street level, it caused four fatal overdoses on August 13, 2021. The bodies were found the following day. More recently, while travelling as a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic infraction in Suffolk County on May 5, 2022, Douglas was found in possession of distribution quantities of cocaine and fentanyl.

The charges in the indictment are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, each defendant faces up to life imprisonment.

The government’s case is being handled by the Office’s Long Island Criminal Division. Assistant United States Attorneys Michael R. Maffei and Andrew P. Wenzel, along with Special Assistant United States Attorney Dana Gremaux are in charge of the prosecution.

The Defendants:

MARQUIS DOUGLAS (also known as “Prince” and “President”)

Age: 36

Riverhead, New York

JESSE PACE (also known as “Jah”)

Age: 38

Riverhead, New York

E.D.N.Y. Docket No. 22-CR-246 (JS)

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today