Two Louisville Men Indicted for Illegal Possession of Firearms

Two Louisville Men Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition

LOUISVILLE, KY (STL.News) A federal grand jury in Louisville, Kentucky, returned indictments in two separate cases on April 5, 2022, charging two Louisville men with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to court documents, Rajae Tinker, 19, of Louisville was indicted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on September 11, 2021, and on January 20, 2022.

Isaiah Stoner, 23, of Louisville was indicted for possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute on March 21, 2022.

Tinker will be scheduled for an initial court appearance in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. Stoner is currently scheduled for an initial court appearance on April 14, 2022, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Regina S. Edwards of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. If convicted of the firearm and ammunition offenses, both face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. If Stoner is convicted of the additional fentanyl related charge, he faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) made the announcement.

The ATF and the Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating the cases.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Porter is prosecuting the Tinker case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alicia Gomez is prosecuting the Stoner case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today