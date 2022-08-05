Two Face Drug Charges After Multi-Agency Search

Two Face Federal Drug Charges After Multi-Agency Search in Montpelier

The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced today that Kimberly Kuncz, 53, of Montpelier, Vermont, and Frederick Campbell II, 19, of Detroit, Michigan, were arrested yesterday and charged today by criminal complaint. Kuncz was charged with distributing cocaine base on June 23, 2022. Campbell was charged with possessing with intent to distribute cocaine base on August 4, 2022. Both defendants will appear before United States Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle in the near future.

According to court records, the Vermont Drug Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a controlled purchase of cocaine base from Kuncz on June 23, 2022 in Berlin, Vermont. Thereafter, significant drug activity was observed at Kuncz’s residence located at 19 George Street in Montpelier, Vermont.

On August 1, 2022, a federal search warrant was obtained for Kuncz’s George Street residence. On the morning of August 4, 2022, in anticipation of executing the search warrant, law enforcement was conducting surveillance of the George Street residence. A rented black Ford F-150 was seen leaving 19 George Street at approximately 5:30 a.m. and was observed speeding on multiple occasions.

After a traffic stop, Campbell was identified as the driver. The search of 19 George Street established probable cause that there were drugs in the F-150, and a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure from under the driver’s seat of a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, with 14 rounds of ammunition including a round in the chamber.

A search of Campbell’s person resulted in the seizure of approximately 7 grams of cocaine base. In addition, the search of Kuncz’s residence resulted in the seizure of approximately 78 grams of suspected cocaine base, 2.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, $2,000 in cash, and digital scales.

The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that a criminal complaint contains allegations only and that Kuncz and Campbell are presumed innocent until and unless convicted of a crime.

United States Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest commended the investigatory efforts of the Vermont Drug Task Force, the Montpelier Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Kerest also thanked the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Northfield Police Department, the State of Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Vermont Capitol Police for their assistance during yesterday’s search warrant execution.

The prosecutor is Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan Ophardt. Kuncz is represented by the Office of the Federal Public Defender. Campbell is represented by Gregory Mertz, Esq.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today