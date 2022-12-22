Twitter Adds Crypto Price Charts to Search Results

Twitter is now providing price charts with search results for major cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and ether. This new feature is “one of many product improvements coming to financial Twitter,” said Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform.

Twitter Launches Price Chart Feature

Twitter announced in a series of tweets Wednesday that it is now providing price charts for major stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and cryptocurrencies.

“When you tweet the symbol of a major stock, ETF, or crypto currency with a $ in front of it (like $BTC), people on Twitter see a clickable link that takes them to search results,” the official Twitter Business account explained, adding:

Starting today, these search results will include the pricing graphs for major symbols.

The social media giant added: “You can also search for symbols directly, without clicking on a link within a tweet. Most symbols with and without the $ sign will work in search (QQQ or $QQQ).” Twitter continued: “In the coming weeks, we’ll refine the user experience and expand our coverage of symbols.”

The price charts on Twitter are provided by Robinhood, a U.S.-based trading platform for traditional investments and cryptocurrencies. All price charts include a link to the trading platform.

Many people on Twitter welcome the new feature. However, some noted that Robinhood is not available in their countries and they would prefer Twitter to use other price data providers.

At the time of writing, the only cryptocurrencies that have price charts displayed are BTC and ETH. Even dogecoin (DOGE) does not have a price chart added yet despite the meme cryptocurrency being Elon Musk’s favorite. The Tesla CEO and Twitter chief, who is also known in the dogecoin community as the Dogefather, has said repeatedly that he will keep supporting and buying dogecoin.

Musk has been trying to find new revenue streams for his social media company after many advertisers pulled out. Commenting on the new price chart feature, he wrote:

One of many product improvements coming to financial Twitter!

The billionaire recently promised to step down as head of the social media platform. “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” Musk said Tuesday.

What do you think about Twitter providing price charts with search results? Let us know in the comments section below.

