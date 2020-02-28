Twice Deported Mexican Resident Luis Estrada-Alvarez Charged With Assaulting Departation Officers

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Luis Estrada-Alvarez, 31, a citizen and native of Mexico, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with illegal re-entry after deportation and forcibly assaulting and resisting Deportation Officers causing bodily injury. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire, who is handling the case, stated that according to the complaint, on February 19, 2020, Deportation Officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations attempted to arrest the defendant following a traffic stop in front of the North Rose Fire Hall on North Huron Street in Rochester. Officers had been surveilling Estrada-Alvarez after receiving information that the defendant was back in the United States despite two previous deportations.

As Estrada-Alvarez exited the vehicle, he immediately attempted to run. In evading arrest, the defendant forcefully pulled his arms away from the officers and thrust his head backwards in an attempt to head-butt one of them. Estrada-Alvarez refused to stop fighting, and eventually had to be taken to the ground and handcuffed. Thereafter, he was transported to the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia, NY.

In the course of this encounter, Estrada-Alvarez caused bodily injury to two of the Deportation Officers. One of the Officers suffered injuries to his left arm and right knee, while the other suffered injuries to his right shoulder, elbow, and wrist.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security—Enforcement and Removal Operations, under the direction of Thomas E. Feeley, Director, Buffalo Field Office.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

