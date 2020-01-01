Tulsa Man Michael J. Fletcher Sentenced for Hiding $235,000 from Bankruptcy Court and IRS

(STL.News) – A Tulsa man was sentenced today for making a false statement in a bankruptcy proceeding, announced U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

Chief U.S. District Judge John E. Dowdell sentenced Michael J. Fletcher, 64, to three years probation for lying during his bankruptcy proceeding.

“Mr. Fletcher defrauded the U.S. Bankruptcy Court and creditors. He corrupted the bankruptcy process by lying to the court and convincing family members to lie on his behalf. He further showed a history of avoiding substantial income and payroll tax obligations,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “This prosecution should serve as a warning to white collar criminals that the U.S. Attorney’s Office will diligently pursue justice and hold unscrupulous individuals accountable for their crimes.”

According to the information and written plea agreement filed in the case, Fletcher filed a bankruptcy petition in August of 2011 in which he stated that he had no legal or equitable interest in any real property. In November 2011, the Department of Justice filed a complaint objecting to the discharge of Fletcher’s federal income tax debts on the grounds that Fletcher had concealed his $235,000 interest in real property located on 110th Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma. During the trial in that matter in October 2014, Fletcher testified that his parents owned the house on 110th Street and that the down payment for the purchase was funded by a loan from his daughters to his father. In pleading guilty, Fletcher admitted that he was the source of the funds used for the down payment, and that he lied during his bankruptcy court testimony when he denied this fact

The case was investigated by special agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation. Assistant Chief Andrew Kameros of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Charles M. McLoughlin and Victor A.S. Régal prosecuted the case.

Additional information about the Justice Department’s Tax Division and its enforcement efforts may be found on the division’s website.

