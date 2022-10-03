Truss expected to abandon plan to abolish 45% top rate of income tax – live

Yes. And it is part, Laura, it is part of an overall package of making our tax system simpler and lower.

Kuenssberg asked: “Are you absolutely committed to abolishing the 45p tax rate for the wealthiest people in the country?”

This is what Liz Truss said about the 45% top rate of income tax in her BBC interview with Laura Kuenssberg yesterday.

Good morning, and we are starting early this morning because it is being reported that Kwasi Kwarteng, the chancellor, is about to announce a huge U-turn. Only yesterday Liz Truss told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg that she was committed to sticking to the plan, announced in the min-budget, to abolish the 45% top rate of tax. Now the government is set to ditch it – after it became clear on the first day of the Conservative party conference that Truss would face a huge rebellion if she tried to force her MPs to vote for it.

The Sun’s political editor, Harry Cole, first broke the news of the U-turn last night. He is co-writting a biography of Truss, and is one of the journalists seen as being close to her administration.

??? NEW: Liz Truss preparing to ditch 45p rate TODAY after late crisis talks with Chancellor Humiliating climb down plan comes after day of acrimony on Brum Announcement expected in morn in body blow to new Government No denial from No10 this eve https://t.co/He8qwMayou — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) October 2, 2022

The BBC’s Nick Eardley has stood up Cole’s scoop.

Kwarteng is doing interviews this morning, and so we will hear from him directly soon.

