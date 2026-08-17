Trump Urges Iran to ‘Wave White Flag’ as 60-Day Deal Expires

Washington, DC – August 2026 (STL.News) US President Donald Trump has urged Iran to raise the “white flag of surrender” as a 60-day negotiating period intended to produce a permanent settlement between Washington and Tehran reached its deadline without a final peace agreement.

Trump made the comments as uncertainty deepened over the future of the Trump Iran ceasefire framework and diplomatic attempts to prevent further escalation. Speaking to Fox News, the president called on Tehran to “put up the white flag” and said there was no fixed timetable governing his next move. Fox News also reported that Trump confirmed the existence of a backchannel involving Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The increasingly confrontational language comes at the end of a diplomatic window established under a memorandum agreed in June. The framework was intended to give Washington and Tehran up to 60 days to negotiate a final settlement while addressing some of the immediate causes of the conflict.

That deadline has now arrived with the central disputes unresolved.

Trump Iran ceasefire framework reaches 60-day deadline

The June memorandum represented an ambitious attempt to move from temporary de-escalation towards a permanent agreement.

Reuters reported that the framework committed the United States and Iran to attempting to reach a final deal within a maximum of 60 days. However, that period could be extended by mutual consent. The agreement covered issues ranging from maritime access and sanctions to Iran’s nuclear program and regional security.

Under the memorandum, Washington was expected to begin removing its naval blockade while Iran would facilitate the return of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The two countries also intended to negotiate the future of Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions relief and the treatment of Iranian assets that had been frozen or restricted.

Those ambitions quickly ran into serious difficulties.

Trump declared in July that the interim accord was “over” after renewed hostilities undermined the agreement. Reuters subsequently reported that disagreements over the Strait of Hormuz and other provisions had badly eroded the framework.

The arrival of the 17 August deadline therefore does not mean that a fully functioning ceasefire suddenly ended on Monday. Instead, it marks the conclusion of the original 60-day period in which Washington and Tehran had aimed to negotiate a lasting settlement.

Iran and the US remain divided over extension.

Conflicting reports have also emerged over whether the diplomatic framework could be extended.

Anadolu Agency reported on 12 August, citing Pakistani government sources, that Washington and Tehran had agreed to extend the 60-day arrangement, although the length of the proposed extension had not been determined.

Iran subsequently disputed that account.

Reuters reported that a senior Iranian official said the United States and Iran were not discussing an extension and argued that Washington first needed to return to the interim agreement’s provisions. The official said Tehran wanted a timetable for the US to meet commitments contained in the original framework.

That disagreement highlights the difficulty mediators face in restoring meaningful negotiations.

Pakistan and Qatar have been among the countries involved in efforts to maintain communication between the two sides. At the same time, reports of a separate US channel to the Revolutionary Guard suggest that diplomacy has not disappeared entirely despite the collapse of formal momentum.

Axios reported that a secret backchannel had been established to communicate with senior figures connected to the IRGC, which has assumed an increasingly important role in Iran’s political and military decision-making.

Trump’s confirmation of contacts with the Revolutionary Guard therefore provides evidence that communication continues even as his public rhetoric towards Tehran becomes markedly tougher.The

Strait of Hormuz remains at the center of the dispute.

One of the biggest obstacles to a permanent settlement remains the Strait of Hormuz.

The strategically vital waterway connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and is a major route for global energy supplies. Disruption to tanker traffic has therefore carried consequences far beyond Iran and the United States.

The June framework envisaged Iran facilitating safe passage for commercial vessels while Washington began lifting its naval blockade. It also called for Iran to discuss the strait’s future administration and maritime arrangements with Oman.

Reuters reported in June that tanker traffic began recovering after earlier disruptions, illustrating how quickly developments in the strait can affect international shipping and energy markets.

But disputes over Hormuz subsequently became one of the factors undermining the broader agreement.

Iran has demanded that Washington meet commitments it says were contained in the original deal, while the US has continued to apply economic and military pressure.

Iran’s nuclear program remains another major obstacle.

Iran’s nuclear activities remain equally important to any potential final agreement.

The June memorandum said Iran would not procure or develop nuclear weapons and envisaged negotiations over its stockpile of enriched material, enrichment activities and wider nuclear requirements under an agreed framework.

The same agreement also contemplated sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian funds as part of a broader settlement.

Those issues remain unresolved as the negotiating period expires.

The Associated Press reported on Monday that the deadline had passed without a final resolution, leaving fundamental disagreements between the two governments despite repeated diplomatic efforts.

What happens after the 60-day deadline?

Trump’s demand for Iran to raise a “white flag” represents a significant escalation in rhetoric, but it does not by itself establish what Washington will do next.

Indirect contacts and reported backchannels suggest diplomatic options remain open. At the same time, the absence of a permanent agreement means the risks surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions and the Strait of Hormuz remain unresolved.

The key distinction is that Monday marks the expiration of the negotiating window established by the June memorandum rather than an automatic trigger for a new war.

With no final peace agreement announced, Washington and Tehran now face a choice: revive negotiations, agree to some form of extension, or let their confrontation deepen further.

For governments across the Middle East — and for international energy markets that depend on secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz — what follows the failed 60-day deadline could prove far more important than the deadline itself.