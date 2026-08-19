Iran Ceasefire Is Over. What Should America Do Next?

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 19, 2026 (STL.News) The United States may have reached the most important decision point of its war with Iran.

President Donald Trump says no negotiations are underway with Tehran and none are scheduled. The temporary diplomatic period has run its course without producing the comprehensive agreement Washington sought. Iran continues to insist that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, despite Trump’s declaration that the waterway is open and safe.

Meanwhile, commercial shipping remains disrupted, oil prices are rising again, Iran has announced a more offensive military posture, and questions are mounting over whether Tehran is using periods of reduced fighting to rebuild its military capabilities.

That leaves Trump—and ultimately the American people—with an extraordinarily difficult question.

Should the United States resume major military operations against Iran, or should Washington continue relying on economic pressure, military containment and the possibility of renewed diplomacy?

Both choices have legitimate arguments.

There are also potentially enormous consequences if the decision is wrong.

But a third point deserves considerably more attention: doing nothing is not really doing nothing.

Waiting has consequences, too.

Americans want peace, but what does peace look like?

Almost everyone can agree on the desired outcome.

Americans want peace.

Trump says he wants peace.

The Gulf states want stability.

Businesses want predictable energy supplies and shipping routes.

Consumers would prefer lower oil and gasoline prices.

And the thousands of American military personnel deployed throughout the region presumably would rather return home than spend years containing another Middle Eastern conflict.

The disagreement is over how to achieve that peace.

A pause in American bombing does not necessarily constitute peace if Iran continues threatening international shipping, rebuilding military capabilities and maintaining enough power over the Strait of Hormuz to disrupt the global economy whenever another confrontation occurs.

That is closer to an armed stalemate.

And armed stalemates can be expensive.

They can also be temporary.

The question Washington must answer is whether the present period is moving the United States closer to a durable settlement—or merely giving both sides time to prepare for another round of fighting.

Hormuz has become central to the conflict

The debate surrounding Iran is frequently reduced to its nuclear program.

That is understandable. Preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon has been an American national security objective for decades.

But the current conflict involves considerably more.

The Strait of Hormuz has demonstrated why.

The narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman is one of the world’s most important energy corridors. A significant portion of internationally traded oil and liquefied natural gas traditionally passes through the strait.

Iran’s geographic position gives it extraordinary leverage over that traffic.

And Tehran has demonstrated that it is willing to use that leverage.

Iran continues to maintain that Hormuz is closed despite Trump’s assertions that the United States has reopened it. Commercial reality appears considerably more complicated than either government’s rhetoric.

Many shipowners remain reluctant to send vessels through the area.

Traffic remains below normal.

Shipping insurance and transportation risks remain elevated.

Oil markets also continue to react to uncertainty surrounding the waterway.

Brent crude climbed to a three-week high Wednesday as traders assessed continuing uncertainty over Hormuz and global supplies.

This matters far beyond the Middle East.

Higher crude prices eventually work their way through economies.

They affect gasoline and diesel.

They increase transportation expenses.

Airlines pay more for fuel.

Manufacturers face higher costs.

Shipping becomes more expensive.

Inflation can become harder to control.

Central banks then face more difficult decisions about interest rates.

A military confrontation thousands of miles away can eventually show up in an American family’s monthly budget.

That makes Hormuz more than a military problem.

It is an international economic problem.

Can Iran use Hormuz as leverage?

A larger strategic question remains.

What happens if Iran successfully establishes that threatening Hormuz produces political concessions?

The precedent could extend far beyond the current conflict.

Every future dispute involving Tehran could carry an implicit warning:

Meet Iran’s demands or risk disruption of one of the world’s most important energy corridors.

That would give Tehran enormous leverage even without possessing a nuclear weapon.

The United States therefore has to consider whether maintaining freedom of navigation through Hormuz has become an objective equal in importance to Iran’s nuclear program.

It is difficult to argue that the current situation represents normal freedom of navigation.

If commercial ships travel through Hormuz only with extraordinary American military protection, while shipowners continue avoiding the route because they fear Iranian missiles, drones or other attacks, the underlying problem remains.

The United States may be managing the threat.

It has not necessarily eliminated it.

And managing that threat indefinitely requires ships, aircraft, weapons, personnel and money.

Iran is unlikely to spend the pause doing nothing

This leads to perhaps the strongest argument against simply waiting.

Iran is not necessarily standing still.

Any military power that suffers significant losses will attempt to learn from them.

It will replace destroyed equipment.

It will disperse surviving weapons.

It will modify tactics.

It will improve defenses.

It will study how its opponent operates.

And, whenever possible, it will purchase replacement equipment from foreign suppliers.

Evidence suggests Iran is attempting to do exactly that.

Reuters reported in late July that Iran was expected to receive the first shipment from a contract involving between 300 and 400 Chinese-made QW-12 and FN-16 shoulder-fired air-defense missile systems.

Sources familiar with the arrangement valued the reported deal at approximately $60 million to $70 million.

China called the report groundless, and Pakistan denied involvement in transfers. Those denials are important, and the transaction should not be presented as conclusively established.

Nevertheless, the report illustrates the strategic concern facing Washington.

If Iran can use a quiet period to strengthen its air defenses, replace missile inventories, manufacture drones, harden installations and improve its ability to resist another American operation, then time is not necessarily working in America’s favor.

The military problem Washington faces next month could be more difficult than the one it faces today.

And six months from now it could be harder still.

Waiting has a price

This part of the debate deserves more attention.

The choice isn’t simply between war and peace.

Military action comes with costs.

But maintaining the status quo also has costs.

American forces have to remain positioned throughout the region.

Naval forces have to protect international shipping.

Aircraft must remain available.

Equipment accumulates operating hours.

Personnel remain deployed.

Weapons and defensive systems must remain ready.

Meanwhile, instability around Hormuz continues to impose costs on the global economy.

In other words, Washington is already paying for the Iran conflict even when American missiles are not being launched.

That does not mean those costs exceed the costs of another major military campaign.

They may not.

But policymakers should compare the two honestly.

Waiting is itself a strategic decision.

The relevant question is whether the benefits produced by waiting exceed the costs.

If another month produces meaningful negotiations, de-escalation or an enforceable agreement, waiting may prove extraordinarily valuable.

If another month simply allows Iran to acquire more weapons while the United States spends additional money containing the threat, the calculation looks very different.

The argument for continued restraint

A powerful case remains against restarting major American attacks.

War is unpredictable.

Iran retains substantial capabilities despite the damage it has suffered.

Another American offensive could trigger missile and drone attacks against U.S. bases, Gulf states, energy infrastructure and commercial shipping.

The Strait of Hormuz could become even more dangerous rather than less.

Oil prices could surge.

American personnel could be killed.

The conflict could expand geographically.

And Washington could find itself engaged in another prolonged Middle Eastern war without an obvious exit.

These aren’t theoretical concerns.

Iran has demonstrated its ability and willingness to retaliate throughout the conflict.

On Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates said it detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran toward maritime traffic. The missiles fell into the sea.

Iran categorically denied responsibility and called the accusation baseless.

The allegation therefore should not be treated as uncontested fact.

But the UAE took the situation seriously enough to suspend trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran.

That is another indication of how unstable the region remains.

Additional American strikes could make that instability considerably worse.

Military superiority doesn’t guarantee political success

There is another reason for caution.

The United States can destroy military targets with extraordinary effectiveness.

That doesn’t mean military force can automatically create the political outcome Washington wants.

Destroying an Iranian missile launcher is achievable.

Preventing Iran from building another launcher is much harder.

Destroying an air-defense installation is achievable.

Preventing Iran from buying replacement systems years later is another matter.

Damaging nuclear infrastructure is possible.

Ensuring Iran permanently abandons nuclear ambitions is ultimately a larger political and strategic challenge.

This distinction becomes critical when people talk about “finishing” the Iran conflict.

What does finishing it actually mean?

The United States could destroy substantially more Iranian military infrastructure and still face a hostile Iranian government afterward.

It could severely weaken Iran while also creating incentives for Tehran to rebuild.

And if another round of American strikes produces another temporary ceasefire followed by another rebuilding period, Washington may find itself back in precisely the same position months later.

That would not be victory.

It would be another cycle.

The argument for acting sooner

The opposing argument is increasingly difficult to dismiss.

Trump repeatedly told Iran that diplomacy was preferable to war but that refusing an acceptable agreement would have consequences.

Iran received opportunities to negotiate.

The fighting was reduced.

Diplomacy was given additional time.

The temporary arrangement has now expired without producing the comprehensive settlement Washington wanted.

Trump says no talks are occurring and none are scheduled.

At some point, repeatedly extending deadlines can undermine the leverage those deadlines were intended to create.

That isn’t primarily about Trump’s political image.

It is about deterrence.

If Iranian leaders conclude that every American ultimatum ultimately leads to another extension, they have little reason to believe the next ultimatum will be different.

They can simply wait.

That becomes particularly problematic if Iran is simultaneously strengthening its military position.

Under that argument, postponing action doesn’t avoid the confrontation.

It merely postpones the confrontation until Iran is better prepared.

The timing question matters

Military strategy frequently revolves around relative advantage.

If American intelligence determines Iran’s military capabilities are currently substantially degraded but being rebuilt rapidly, there is a rational argument that acting earlier could be less costly than acting later.

Conversely, if intelligence indicates Iran remains highly capable of retaliation and additional economic pressure is weakening Tehran faster than it can rebuild, waiting could favor Washington.

The public does not have access to the intelligence necessary to answer that question definitively.

The president does.

The Pentagon does.

American intelligence agencies do.

That information should weigh far more heavily in Trump’s decision than political pressure or television commentary.

But the underlying principle remains important:

Time does not automatically favor the United States.

It may.

Or it may favor Iran.

Determining which is true should be central to Washington’s decision.

Trump’s credibility is now part of the calculation

There is also no avoiding the credibility question.

Trump established expectations.

Iran was told there would be consequences if diplomacy failed.

If Washington repeatedly establishes red lines and subsequently declines to enforce them, adversaries notice.

Iran notices.

China notices.

Russia notices.

North Korea notices.

America’s allies notice as well.

But credibility cuts both ways.

Trump could also damage American credibility by promising that another military campaign will resolve the Iran problem and then failing to achieve that result.

Being willing to use force is not the same as using force effectively.

The objective cannot simply be demonstrating that America is willing to bomb Iran.

The objective must be to produce a better strategic situation afterward.

The midterm problem

Politics should not determine whether Americans go to war.

But presidents do not operate outside politics, particularly months before congressional elections.

Recent polling shows substantial public dissatisfaction.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released this week put Trump’s approval rating at 33%, the lowest recorded during his second presidency in that poll.

The same polling found overwhelming concern that American involvement in the Iran conflict could continue for a long time.

The Economist/YouGov poll similarly shows significant public dissatisfaction surrounding the conflict and a Democratic advantage among voters currently planning to participate in the midterms.

Those numbers should not be interpreted as Americans demanding another bombing campaign.

There is considerable evidence of war fatigue.

But they do suggest something politically dangerous for Republicans:

Americans increasingly want an outcome.

An unresolved conflict can become politically damaging from both directions.

If Trump does nothing while Iran continues threatening Hormuz, critics can argue that months of military action failed to accomplish its objectives.

If Trump dramatically escalates and the conflict continues through November, critics can argue that he expanded an unsuccessful war.

The politically successful outcome is therefore probably the same as the strategically successful one:

resolution.

The difficulty is determining how to achieve it.

What would renewed military action accomplish?

Before Trump orders another major round of attacks, the administration should be able to answer this question clearly.

What specifically would the United States be trying to accomplish?

Punishment is not enough.

Destroying targets is not enough.

Even degrading Iran’s military is not necessarily enough.

The operation needs an end state.

One possible set of objectives would include restoring normal commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz without Iranian intimidation or extraordinary protection requirements.

Another would be ending Iranian attacks against international shipping and neighboring states.

Another would involve enforceable restrictions preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Another could involve substantially degrading the missile, drone, naval, and surveillance capabilities Iran uses to threaten Hormuz and surrounding countries.

Those are identifiable objectives.

But Washington must also determine how to preserve those achievements.

Otherwise Iran could simply rebuild.

What would continued restraint accomplish?

The same standard should apply to the alternative.

If Trump chooses not to resume major attacks, Americans deserve to know what continued restraint is expected to produce.

Will sanctions eventually force Iran back to negotiations?

Is the naval blockade weakening Tehran sufficiently to change its calculations?

Are intermediaries quietly working toward another agreement despite Trump’s statement that no negotiations are currently scheduled?

Is Iran’s economy deteriorating faster than its military is rebuilding?

If so, waiting may be entirely rational.

But if the answer is simply that Washington hopes Iran eventually changes its mind, that is considerably less persuasive.

Hope is not a strategy.

Neither is bombing for bombing’s sake.

Both choices require a credible theory of how today’s action produces tomorrow’s desired outcome.

There is no risk-free option

That may be the most important conclusion Americans should draw from the current situation.

There is no easy choice.

Resume major military operations, and Iran could retaliate.

American personnel could die.

Hormuz could become more dangerous.

Oil could move substantially higher.

The conflict could spread.

Wait, and Iran could rebuild.

American military expenses continue.

Commercial shipping remains disrupted.

Oil prices remain exposed to geopolitical risk.

Iran may conclude that threatening Hormuz works.

And America’s eventual military task could become more difficult.

These are not choices between danger and safety.

They are choices between different kinds of danger.

The UAE incident raises the stakes

The latest confrontation with the UAE demonstrates how quickly the situation can deteriorate.

The UAE says two ballistic missiles launched from Iran targeted maritime traffic before falling into the Persian Gulf.

Iran denies launching them.

The accusation requires proper verification, particularly before it becomes justification for military retaliation.

But the incident illustrates the central problem.

Even during a period described as relatively quiet, missiles are being detected, commercial shipping remains threatened, Gulf governments remain nervous and military forces remain on alert.

That isn’t a stable peace.

It is an unstable pause.

And unstable pauses tend to end unexpectedly.

America needs to define victory

Before choosing between additional patience and renewed military operations, Trump should clearly define what victory in Iran means.

Does victory mean preventing an Iranian nuclear weapon?

Does it mean reopening Hormuz completely?

Does it mean eliminating Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping?

Does it mean ending missile and drone attacks against neighboring countries?

Does it require all of those things?

And perhaps most importantly:

What conditions would allow American military forces to come home?

Without answers to those questions, Washington risks fighting indefinitely against a problem it has never precisely defined.

That is how wars become permanent.

Peace cannot simply mean fewer missiles today

Everyone wants peace.

But a durable peace has to mean more than temporarily reducing the number of missiles being launched.

It should mean commercial vessels can travel through one of the world’s most important waterways without fear of attack.

It should mean Gulf countries do not live under recurring missile and drone threats.

It should mean Iran cannot periodically disrupt global energy markets whenever it wants political leverage.

It should mean the United States does not have to maintain an enormous military commitment indefinitely simply to prevent another crisis.

And it should mean Iran cannot use every temporary pause to rebuild enough capability to begin the confrontation again.

Whether those objectives can still be achieved diplomatically is ultimately a judgment Trump and his national security team must make.

Whether they can be achieved militarily without producing consequences worse than the present situation is an equally serious question.

Neither answer should be predetermined.

The question America must answer

The argument for waiting is straightforward.

Another war could be extraordinarily costly, unpredictable and difficult to end. Economic pressure may eventually accomplish what additional missiles cannot.

The argument for acting is equally straightforward.

Iran may be rebuilding while America continues spending money containing it. Hormuz remains disrupted. Attacks and threats continue. Deadlines have passed without producing the promised agreement. Waiting could eventually leave America confronting a stronger Iran at a higher cost.

Americans should hear both arguments.

Then they should ask the question that matters most:

Does waiting make achieving America’s objectives easier—or harder?

If time is weakening Iran and bringing Tehran closer to an enforceable settlement, patience may be the wiser strategy.

If time is allowing Iran to rebuild its weapons, strengthen its defenses and improve its ability to threaten Hormuz, patience could eventually prove extraordinarily expensive.

That is the decision confronting Trump.

It should not be reduced to being “pro-war” or “anti-war.”

Nor should it become another partisan argument.

This is a calculation involving American lives, global energy supplies, military readiness, economic stability and the credibility of the United States.

Trump gave diplomacy additional time.

Iran had an opportunity to make a deal.

That period has now expired without the comprehensive resolution Washington sought.

The United States therefore cannot remain in an indefinite holding pattern simply because making the next decision is difficult.

Perhaps another diplomatic opening emerges.

Perhaps economic pressure finally changes Tehran’s calculations.

Perhaps Trump determines that military operations must resume.

Whatever he chooses, the standard should be the same.

It must move America toward a durable resolution, not another temporary pause.

Because after nearly six months of conflict, the United States should no longer be asking simply how to stop today’s fighting.

It should be asking how to prevent fighting the same war again tomorrow.