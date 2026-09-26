Trump Reportedly Rejects Iran Ceasefire Plan

WASHINGTON, DC – September 26, 2026 (STL.News) President Donald Trump has reportedly rejected an Iranian proposal for a seven-day ceasefire that could have reopened the Strait of Hormuz and restarted nuclear negotiations, according to U.S. officials cited by The Wall Street Journal, potentially setting back the latest diplomatic effort to halt the seven-month-old U.S.-Iran conflict.

The Journal reported Saturday that Trump rejected Iran’s proposal and has told aides he expects U.S. bombing of Iran to resume after the November midterm elections. The report cited unnamed U.S. officials familiar with Trump’s position.

However, the distinction between a reported decision and an official public announcement remains important. Iran said Saturday it was still waiting for an official U.S. response to its proposal, and the White House had not publicly announced acceptance or rejection of the plan at the time of this report. Reuters reported the discrepancy while noting the Journal’s account of Trump’s decision.

That means the most consequential development — that Trump has rejected the proposal — should for now be attributed to the Journal’s reporting rather than characterized as a formally announced White House decision.

The development comes after several days of intense diplomacy surrounding the United Nations General Assembly in New York and leaves the United States and Iran facing another critical decision over whether negotiations can continue or military operations will again escalate.

Iran proposes seven-day path to reopening Hormuz

Iran’s proposal offered to reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz within seven days as part of a broader arrangement with the United States.

Iran raised the initiative at the U.N. General Assembly and said it had transmitted it to Washington through Qatari mediators. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said the proposal could reopen the strait and halt regional hostilities within seven days if Washington agreed to Iran’s conditions.

The Associated Press reported that Iran’s offer called for the United States to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports, waive sanctions affecting Iranian oil sales and observe a ceasefire that would include Lebanon. Iran, in return, would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume negotiations concerning its nuclear program.

Reuters also reported that the proposal called for the release of frozen Iranian funds and an end to hostilities on all fronts.

Iran’s willingness to discuss reopening Hormuz had emerged earlier in the week.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Sept. 22 that Tehran could reopen the waterway within seven days if the United States eased military pressure and lifted its blockade on Iranian ports. The official said Iran’s delegation attending the U.N. General Assembly had authority to pursue diplomacy with Washington.

The official also said Iran had transmitted a proposal to the United States through mediators on Sept. 16.

The latest proposal therefore represents part of a continuing diplomatic effort rather than an offer that appeared suddenly Friday.

Trump reportedly skeptical of Iranian offer

The Journal’s reporting indicates Trump does not believe Iran is prepared to meet the conditions he wants for a broader settlement.

Reuters, reporting on the Journal’s account Saturday, said Trump was privately skeptical that Tehran would meet his demands and had told his staff that he viewed another U.S. bombing campaign as likely after the November midterm elections.

That does not mean Trump has publicly ordered bombing to resume after the election or established a formal timetable for new military operations.

The distinction is significant.

The Journal reports Trump’s expectations and discussions with aides based on information from unnamed U.S. officials. A reported expectation of renewed military action is different from an operational order authorizing new strikes.

At the same time, Trump’s public statements this week have made clear that military action remains an option if negotiations fail.

During his Sept. 22 address to the United Nations General Assembly, Trump defended his administration’s military approach toward Iran and again demanded a settlement addressing Tehran’s nuclear program. The White House’s account of the address emphasized Trump’s position that the United States would use its power to confront threats and prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Trump also publicly predicted that Iran would eventually make a deal after the November election. Reporting on his U.N. address described the president as presenting Iran with a choice between reaching an agreement over its nuclear program and facing further military action.

The reported rejection of Iran’s latest proposal therefore comes against a backdrop of both diplomacy and explicit military pressure.

U.S. and Iran remain in indirect discussions

The diplomatic channel does not necessarily appear to be closed.

Reuters reported Saturday that, before the Journal’s report of Trump’s rejection, a U.S. official had characterized discussions with Iran through intermediaries as “positive and constructive.”

That creates an important, though not necessarily contradictory, picture.

Washington can reject a specific Iranian proposal while continuing negotiations over different terms. Rejecting Tehran’s seven-day framework does not, by itself, mean the United States has ended all diplomatic contact.

Qatar has played a significant role as an intermediary. Iran says it transmitted its proposal to the United States through Qatari mediators, allowing the two sides to exchange proposals despite the deep mistrust created by months of war.

The immediate question is whether Washington responds with different conditions, continues discussions through mediators or allows the diplomatic process to stall.

Iran refuses nuclear concessions

One of the biggest obstacles is Iran’s nuclear program.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Friday that Iran would not show flexibility over its nuclear program even if Washington accepted the proposal concerning the Strait of Hormuz.

That position conflicts with Trump’s repeated insistence that any lasting agreement must address Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

The dispute illustrates why reopening Hormuz and ending the broader war may prove considerably more complicated than agreeing to a temporary ceasefire.

Iran’s proposal effectively attempts to create a process: halt fighting, remove or reduce U.S. economic and military measures, reopen the strait, and return to negotiations.

It does not resolve the underlying nuclear dispute.

If Washington insists that Iran dismantle significant elements of its nuclear program while Tehran refuses nuclear concessions, the two governments remain separated by a fundamental negotiating gap even if they can agree on other issues.

Strait of Hormuz remains critical

The Strait of Hormuz is central to the negotiations because of its enormous importance to international energy markets.

The narrow waterway connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea and has historically carried a major portion of internationally traded oil and liquefied natural gas.

The seven-month conflict has disrupted oil flows through the region and affected the global economy, Reuters reported Saturday. Iran has also discussed the strait with Saudi Arabia, highlighting the regional stakes surrounding efforts to restore normal shipping.

The possibility of reopening Hormuz therefore gives Tehran substantial negotiating leverage.

For Washington, restoring reliable navigation through the strait could ease pressure on global energy supplies and reduce the conflict’s economic consequences. But accepting Iran’s conditions would also require concessions the Trump administration may consider unacceptable.

The issue has become important enough that France is drafting a United Nations Security Council resolution supporting freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Associated Press.

That demonstrates that the dispute is no longer simply a bilateral matter between Washington and Tehran.

Countries dependent on energy shipments through the Persian Gulf have a direct economic interest in reopening the waterway and preventing another escalation.

Markets remain exposed to diplomatic developments

Oil markets have responded quickly to shifting expectations around U.S.-Iran diplomacy.

Earlier this week, oil prices rose when expectations for talks at the United Nations weakened. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Brent crude rose 1.6% to $101.99 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate increased 1.7% to $97.40 as optimism about diplomacy faded.

That market reaction illustrates the connection between diplomacy, the Strait of Hormuz, and global energy prices.

A credible agreement to reopen the strait could reduce concerns about energy supply disruptions. Conversely, renewed U.S. strikes and Iranian retaliation could increase uncertainty surrounding shipping and energy production throughout the region.

The economic consequences therefore extend well beyond Iran and the United States.

Higher crude prices can eventually affect gasoline and diesel costs, transportation expenses, airline fuel bills, manufacturing costs and inflation expectations. Financial markets are consequently likely to watch any formal U.S. response to Tehran’s proposal closely.

Iran says it is still waiting

Despite the Journal’s report, Tehran’s public position Saturday remained that it had not received Washington’s formal answer.

Iranian officials said the proposal could reopen Hormuz and end regional fighting within a week, but Iran was still waiting for an official U.S. response after news of Trump’s reported rejection emerged.

That distinction is especially important for news organizations covering a rapidly developing diplomatic story.

The Journal’s reporting is significant and directly cites U.S. officials. But until Trump, the White House, or another authorized U.S. official publicly confirms the decision, describing the proposal as reportedly rejected most accurately reflects what has been established publicly.

The same caution applies to the possibility of renewed bombing after the midterm elections.

Trump reportedly told aides he expects another bombing campaign to become likely after the election. That is a significant indication of his thinking, but it is not the same as a public announcement that military operations will restart on a particular date.

What happens next could determine the course of the war

The next development could come from either Washington or Tehran.

The United States could formally reject Iran’s proposal, make a counteroffer, or continue indirect negotiations through Qatar and other intermediaries.

Iran could modify its conditions, maintain its current position or respond to a rejection by increasing military pressure.

For now, evidence suggests diplomacy continues even as both sides maintain positions that could be difficult to reconcile.

Iran is offering to reopen one of the world’s most important shipping routes and resume nuclear negotiations, but only if Washington makes significant concessions involving its blockade, sanctions and other measures.

Trump, according to the Journal, has rejected that framework and remains skeptical Iran will satisfy his demands. He has also reportedly told aides he expects U.S. bombing to resume after the November midterms.

Yet the diplomatic door has not publicly been declared closed.

Iran says it is awaiting an official response. A U.S. official has described indirect discussions as positive and constructive. Qatar continues to serve as an intermediary. And neither government has publicly announced the termination of negotiations.

That leaves the conflict at another potentially decisive point.

If the Journal’s reporting accurately reflects Trump’s final position on Iran’s seven-day proposal, Tehran’s current offer will not provide the immediate path to a ceasefire its government sought.

Whether that rejection leads to another proposal, continued negotiations, or renewed U.S. military action is now the central question facing Washington and Tehran — and one with potentially significant consequences for the Middle East, the Strait of Hormuz, and the global economy.

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