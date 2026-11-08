Trump Addresses Midterm Losses in 60 Minutes Interview

WASHINGTON, D.C. – November 8, 2026 (STL.News) President Donald Trump addressed the political consequences of the 2026 midterm elections, the ongoing war involving Iran, immigration enforcement, economic concerns, and the future of his administration during an extensive interview broadcast Sunday on CBS News’ 60 Minutes.

The interview, conducted by journalist Ross Douthat at the White House on November 6, came just days after Republicans suffered significant congressional election losses, creating new challenges for Trump’s remaining two years in office.

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The conversation offered an unusually broad examination of the president’s domestic and foreign policy priorities, his relationship with Congress, his family’s business interests, and the political movement he has led for more than a decade.

Trump also discussed possible changes within his administration, the Republican Party’s leadership after his presidency, artificial intelligence, and whether he would endorse a candidate in the 2028 presidential election.

The interview was particularly significant because it came at a turning point in Trump’s second term, with Democrats preparing to exercise greater congressional authority following the November elections.

Trump Responds to Republican Midterm Defeats

The 2026 midterm elections changed Washington’s political environment, with Democrats winning control of both chambers of Congress.

Those results mean Trump will face a substantially different legislative landscape during the final two years of his presidency.

For much of his second term, Republicans had controlled Congress, allowing the administration to pursue major legislative priorities with support from party leadership.

A divided government now creates additional obstacles for legislation involving federal spending, immigration, taxation, and other domestic priorities.

The election results also make negotiations between the White House and congressional Democrats more important.

During the interview, Douthat pressed Trump about the Republican losses and the administration’s response to voter concerns.

The broader discussion reflected the political challenges facing an administration attempting to maintain its policy agenda after an unfavorable election.

Midterm elections often give voters a chance to express approval or dissatisfaction with the party controlling the White House. However, local candidates, district boundaries, turnout, and state-specific issues can also shape individual congressional outcomes.

For Trump, the immediate challenge is determining which policy initiatives can continue through executive authority and which will require cooperation with the newly elected Congress.

Immigration Enforcement Faces New Questions

Immigration enforcement emerged as one of the most consequential domestic policy issues discussed during the interview.

Trump acknowledged that some elements of his administration’s deportation policies may have been excessively aggressive.

The remarks represented an important distinction between the president’s continued support for immigration enforcement and his willingness to reconsider certain methods used to implement those policies.

Immigration has been a defining issue throughout Trump’s political career.

His administration has emphasized border security, deportations, and stricter enforcement of federal immigration laws.

However, the execution of those policies has generated debate over due process, enforcement priorities, humanitarian concerns, and the effects of immigration operations on families, employers, and communities.

The president’s comments suggest that the administration may face pressure to reassess aspects of its enforcement strategy following the election.

Any significant policy changes would depend on subsequent decisions by the White House and federal agencies.

An acknowledgment that enforcement may have gone too far does not, by itself, establish that existing policies have been formally changed.

Congressional Democrats could also use their expanded authority to seek additional information about immigration operations, federal expenditures, and agency compliance with existing law.

Whether the administration pursues a negotiated immigration package remains unclear.

Iran War and Economic Pressures Remain Central Issues

The ongoing conflict involving Iran was another major subject of the interview.

The war has become intertwined with domestic economic concerns, particularly energy prices and the financial pressures facing American households.

Military conflicts in major energy-producing regions can affect global oil supplies, shipping costs, investor confidence, and inflation expectations.

Those developments can eventually influence gasoline prices, transportation expenses, and business operating costs.

For the Trump administration, the political challenge involves balancing national security objectives against concerns about the economic consequences of continued military operations.

The president discussed the conflict in the context of the administration’s broader foreign policy and the midterm election results.

Although military decisions are made primarily through executive and national security institutions, Congress retains important responsibilities involving federal appropriations, oversight, and constitutional war powers.

The new congressional balance could therefore shape debates over military spending, the administration’s strategy, and the conflict’s longer-term costs.

For American businesses, the consequences extend beyond national politics.

Higher energy costs can affect freight transportation, food distribution, manufacturing, and consumer spending.

Small businesses, including restaurants and independent retailers, may be particularly sensitive to increases in transportation and operating expenses.

The relationship between foreign policy and household finances is likely to remain a major issue as the administration enters the final half of its second term.

Trump Discusses Russia and the War in Ukraine

The interview also addressed Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine and the president’s efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict.

Douthat questioned Trump about Russian President Vladimir Putin and whether Moscow was preventing progress toward a settlement.

Trump rejected the suggestion that Putin was simply prolonging negotiations without intending to reach an agreement.

The president defended his administration’s approach to Russia, citing trade restrictions and sanctions as evidence of pressure on Moscow.

Douthat challenged that characterization by raising the administration’s decisions affecting Russian diesel exports.

Trump responded that his administration had allowed additional Russian energy supplies to reach international markets rather than providing a direct benefit to the United States.

The exchange illustrated the competing objectives of maintaining economic pressure on Russia while attempting to stabilize global energy supplies.

Trump also said he was confident an agreement could eventually be reached, though his comments suggested Ukraine’s territorial boundaries might change as part of a settlement.

Any territorial settlement would raise difficult questions involving Ukrainian sovereignty, international recognition, security guarantees, and the terms acceptable to Ukraine itself.

The interview did not establish that a final peace agreement had been reached.

White House Personnel Changes After the Election

The possibility of changes within the administration was another important development surrounding the interview.

Trump indicated that personnel changes could follow the Republican midterm defeats.

The discussion was followed by the announcement of White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles’ departure, a significant development for the president’s senior leadership team.

Changes involving senior White House officials can affect the administration’s internal decision-making, legislative negotiations, and relationships with federal agencies.

The chief of staff is particularly important because the position helps coordinate presidential scheduling, policy discussions, senior advisers, and communication with Congress.

The departure also comes as the White House prepares for a more challenging political environment.

A president facing opposition control of Congress must often devote additional attention to negotiations, legislative strategy, and congressional investigations.

However, personnel changes do not necessarily indicate a change in policy direction.

The significance of any broader administration restructuring will depend on the individuals selected for senior positions and the responsibilities they receive.

Trump Discusses the Republican Party After 2028

One of the interview’s most consequential political discussions concerned the future leadership of the Republican Party.

Trump acknowledged that another Republican would be the party’s presidential nominee in 2028.

However, he did not commit to endorsing a particular successor.

When Douthat asked whether he expected to endorse someone, Trump responded that he probably would, but left open the possibility of remaining neutral.

The president described the Republican Party as having numerous potential candidates.

Vice President JD Vance joined the discussion, and Trump also spoke positively about Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Trump said he believed Rubio was performing well in his current role and suggested he expected Rubio to remain Secretary of State.

He also said several senators could be candidates, without naming a preferred nominee.

The remarks underscore an important question facing Republicans as the 2028 election approaches: how the party will define its political identity after Trump leaves office.

Trump argued that the political movement associated with his leadership could continue without him.

He characterized the movement’s priorities as including strong borders, military strength, and economic growth.

The party’s nomination process and subsequent political debates will determine whether future Republican candidates adopt the same priorities, modify them, or pursue different approaches.

The interview did not amount to an endorsement of Vance, Rubio, or any other potential presidential candidate.

Business Interests and Questions About Conflicts of Interest

The interview also included pointed questions about Trump’s personal wealth, his family’s business operations, and potential conflicts involving foreign investors.

Douthat raised a Forbes report estimating that Trump’s net worth had increased by approximately $3 billion since his return to the White House.

Trump responded that he paid little attention to his personal finances and that his sons managed family business interests.

The conversation turned to World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency business associated with the Trump family.

Douthat questioned the president about investments connected to the United Arab Emirates and whether foreign investors might believe they could obtain influence through financial relationships with businesses in which the president retained an ownership interest.

Trump said he was not involved in the company’s day-to-day operations and rejected the implication that the business relationships necessarily established wrongdoing.

The interviewer pressed him about why he had not fully divested from the business.

The exchange highlighted continuing questions about presidential ethics, private business ownership, and the separation between government responsibilities and personal financial interests.

Such questions are particularly relevant when a president’s family businesses have relationships with foreign investors whose governments also maintain diplomatic or economic relationships with the United States.

However, allegations of potential conflicts of interest are not equivalent to findings of criminal misconduct. The interview did not establish that Trump had committed a crime.

Artificial Intelligence and Competition With China

Artificial intelligence emerged as another major topic, with Trump emphasizing the importance of maintaining American technological leadership.

The president argued that the United States must remain competitive with China as AI capabilities expand.

Douthat questioned him about warnings from technology researchers and industry leaders concerning potentially dangerous advanced artificial intelligence systems.

Trump expressed skepticism about some of the more extreme predictions while acknowledging that risks exist.

He said he would consider working with Democrats on AI safety measures, provided regulation did not substantially weaken America’s competitive position.

The discussion reflected a growing policy dilemma involving technological development, national security, economic productivity, and public safety.

Artificial intelligence is already influencing software development, customer service, financial services, healthcare administration, manufacturing, and digital publishing.

For businesses, AI presents opportunities to improve productivity, automate routine tasks, and reduce certain operating costs.

At the same time, its rapid development raises concerns about employment, cybersecurity, misinformation, intellectual property, and accountability for automated decisions.

The president’s willingness to discuss bipartisan safeguards could become relevant as Congress considers future legislation.

Nevertheless, the interview did not announce a specific legislative agreement or establish that comprehensive AI regulations would be enacted.

Presidential Powers, Pardons and Other Questions

The conversation extended beyond traditional political subjects to questions about presidential authority, potential pardons, unidentified flying objects, and Trump’s personal outlook.

The discussion of pardons was particularly relevant because presidents possess broad constitutional authority to grant clemency for federal offenses, subject to constitutional limitations.

Any future use of that authority would require separate examination of the individuals involved, the offenses covered, and the legal terms of the clemency decision.

Douthat also questioned Trump about unidentified flying objects and information available to the federal government.

The subject has attracted congressional attention in recent years, particularly regarding military observations, classified information, and government transparency.

Public discussion of unidentified aerial phenomena does not, by itself, establish an extraterrestrial explanation for any reported incident.

The interview also explored more personal questions involving Trump’s relationships with political opponents, forgiveness, and mortality.

Those exchanges offered a different perspective on the president, whose political identity has frequently been defined by public disputes and confrontational rhetoric.

What the Interview Means for the Next Two Years

The November 8 interview provided a snapshot of an administration preparing for a more complicated period in Washington.

Several issues are likely to shape the remainder of Trump’s presidency.

Immigration policy will remain a major source of disagreement, although the president’s acknowledgment of enforcement concerns could create an opening for negotiations.

Foreign policy will continue to demand attention as the administration addresses the Iran conflict, relations with Russia, and Ukraine’s future.

Economic concerns, particularly household expenses and energy prices, will remain important to voters and businesses.

Congressional oversight could also become more prominent under Democratic leadership, particularly regarding federal spending, executive actions, and administration policies.

Meanwhile, Republicans will begin considering their leadership and policy direction ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Trump’s comments suggested that he intends to remain influential in those discussions, even without immediately selecting a preferred successor.

For the president, the challenge is not simply responding to an election defeat. It is determining how to pursue his remaining objectives under a substantially changed political environment.

Conclusion

President Donald Trump’s November 8, 2026, appearance on 60 Minutes covered a wide range of issues confronting his administration following Republican losses in the midterm elections.

The interview featured notable comments about immigration enforcement, the political consequences of the Iran war, economic concerns, potential White House personnel changes, and the future of Republican leadership.

It also raised questions about presidential business interests, technological competition with China, and the administration’s ability to negotiate with a Democratic-controlled Congress.

While the conversation provided insight into Trump’s views, many of the most consequential questions remain unresolved.

Whether the president modifies immigration policies, negotiates new legislation, changes his foreign policy approach, or endorses a Republican successor will depend on decisions made during the remaining two years of his term.

For Americans following the administration’s policies and the political developments in Washington, the interview offered an important opportunity to hear the president explain his positions following the midterm elections.

Source and attribution: This article is an original STL.News report based primarily on the November 8, 2026, CBS News 60 Minutes interview conducted by Ross Douthat, the published CBS transcript, and related CBS reporting. Statements attributed to President Trump represent his views and assertions, not independent verification of every claim.