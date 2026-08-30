Chicago Park Shooting Kills 1, Wounds 14

CHICAGO, IL – August 30, 2026 (STL.News) A mass shooting at Washington Park on Chicago’s South Side left one man dead and 14 other people wounded late Saturday night as gunfire erupted near several gatherings in the park, according to Chicago police and local reports.

The shooting happened at approximately 11:37 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, in the 5400 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. Chicago police officers were already in the area and were attempting to disperse a large crowd when an unknown person or group began firing toward people gathered there.

Authorities initially reported 10 shooting victims but subsequently identified five additional victims, increasing the total to 15.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man killed as Rontonio M. Guterz, 35, of Chicago. Guterz suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No Chicago police officers were wounded.

Gunfire erupts near Washington Park gathering

Several gatherings were taking place around Washington Park Saturday night, including a reunion involving former residents of the Robert Taylor Homes, the large public housing development that once stood on Chicago’s South Side.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as gunshots sent people running for safety.

Chicago police said officers were attempting to disperse the crowd when shots were fired into the gathering. The precise sequence of events and the number of shooters remained under investigation Sunday.

Ald. Jeanette Taylor, whose 20th Ward includes Washington Park, told ABC7 Chicago that the initial gunfire appeared to come from across the street from the park.

“Somebody across the street from the park started shooting in the park,” Taylor told the television station, adding that the shooting did not necessarily appear connected to what had been happening inside the park.

Separate reporting based on police sources indicated investigators were examining evidence that two people dressed in black and wearing ski masks may have fired toward the gathering from across Cottage Grove Avenue. Investigators were also examining whether someone inside or near the gathering returned fire.

Authorities have not publicly established a motive, and those investigative details should not be interpreted as a final police determination of what happened.

Investigators recovered numerous shell casings from the scene, including casings associated with rifle ammunition, according to published reports.

Police radio traffic captured the urgency of the response as officers reported multiple victims, requested ambulances and began providing emergency medical assistance.

Fourteen people survive shooting

The surviving victims include men and women ranging in age from their early 20s to their late 40s.

Among those wounded was a 47-year-old woman who was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Four women, ages 21, 23, 43 and 44, were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and reported in fair condition.

Police said a 34-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the leg and arm and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 40-year-old woman who suffered a shoulder wound was also taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 45-year-old woman who was shot in the leg transported herself to St. Bernard Hospital and was reported in good condition.

A 26-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Police listed her in good condition.

A 42-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Police said the conditions of three additional victims were not immediately available.

The varying injuries and hospitals involved underscore the scale of the emergency response. Officers at the scene could be heard over police radio requesting medical assistance and reporting that tourniquets were being applied to some victims.

Investigation focuses on shooters and weapons

Detectives spent Sunday working to determine who opened fire, how many firearms were involved and whether the shooting was specifically directed at anyone attending the gatherings.

Published reports indicate investigators recovered shell casings in multiple areas around Cottage Grove Avenue and inside the park. Police sources cited by the Chicago Sun-Times reported that investigators found 10 .40-caliber shell casings on the east side of Cottage Grove and another 26 casings, including rifle casings, in the park.

Those findings could indicate that more than one firearm was discharged, although ballistics testing and other forensic work will be necessary to establish exactly how many weapons were involved and who fired them.

CBS Chicago reported that police radio traffic referenced a detained person and a recovered weapon during the initial response. However, police had not publicly announced an arrest in connection with the mass shooting as of Sunday evening.

That distinction is important because someone detained during an emergency response is not necessarily a suspect and should not be described as responsible for the shooting without confirmation from investigators or prosecutors.

Area detectives are continuing the investigation.

Chicago leaders respond to mass shooting

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson described the violence as devastating and said the city would continue efforts aimed at reducing the availability of illegal firearms and preventing violence.

“Through last night’s shootings, we are reminded of the devastating impact of gun violence,” Johnson said in a statement Sunday.

Johnson said the city would continue providing victim services and mental health resources to people affected by violent incidents.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also responded Sunday, saying the Washington Park shooting had left Chicago mourning.

“Gun violence has no place here,” Pritzker said, adding that law enforcement would work to hold those responsible accountable.

Taylor expressed frustration that a gathering intended to bring former Robert Taylor Homes residents together ended in violence.

The former public housing complex was once among the largest public housing developments in the United States. Its high-rise buildings were demolished as part of the Chicago Housing Authority’s redevelopment efforts, but former residents have continued holding reunions and gatherings.

Taylor said people attending the reunion should have been able to gather, reconnect and reminisce without fearing gunfire.

Shooting comes during violent Chicago weekend

The Washington Park attack was part of a broader weekend of gun violence across Chicago.

CBS Chicago reported that at least 38 people had been shot and three killed in shootings across the city by Sunday evening, although those totals can change as police receive additional reports and investigations develop.

The Washington Park incident alone accounted for 15 shooting victims.

It also became one of Chicago’s largest mass shootings of 2026 based on the number of people struck by gunfire.

The incident raises renewed questions about security around large gatherings, illegal firearms and the challenges police face when large numbers of people assemble in public areas.

At the same time, authorities have not established that the reunion itself caused or precipitated the shooting. Available information indicates investigators are examining gunfire that originated outside the immediate gathering as well as possible return fire.

Determining that sequence will be central to establishing what happened and identifying those responsible.

Police seek information from the public

Detectives are expected to examine surveillance cameras, cellphone video, ballistic evidence and witness accounts as they reconstruct the shooting.

Investigators may also attempt to determine whether vehicles or individuals captured on cameras along Cottage Grove Avenue can be connected to the gunfire.

Cook County Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the Washington Park shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Chicago police or provide information anonymously through Cook County Crime Stoppers.

As of Sunday evening, authorities had not publicly announced an arrest or identified a confirmed suspect.

The investigation remains active, and the number and medical conditions of the surviving victims could be updated as additional information becomes available.

Sources: Chicago Police Department information reported by ABC7 Chicago, CBS Chicago and NBC Chicago; Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office; statements from Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Ald. Jeanette Taylor.

This is a developing story. Information may change as Chicago police release additional investigative findings.