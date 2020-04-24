Trucker Edgardo Serrano charged with bringing nearly $2M to RGV

(STL.News) – A 51-year-old man is set to appear in federal court on charges of money laundering and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

Edgardo Serrano, New Boston, Michigan, will make an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III at 10:30 a.m. today.

The criminal complaint charging Serrano was filed April 18. It alleges that authorities had searched a mechanics shop in Hidalgo April 17, which resulted in the discovery of $1.7 million hidden in a commercial tractor. The investigation revealed Serrano had been driving the vehicle, according to the charges.

The complaint further alleges Serrano was in the Rio Grande Valley to pick up a load of carrots, but it appeared to be a cover for what was actually a cocaine shipment destined for Florida.

The hidden cash was allegedly the proceeds of the illegal narcotics sales in Florida.

If convicted, Serrano faces up to life in federal prison and a possible $10 million fine.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Betancourt is prosecuting the case.

