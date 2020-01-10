Trish Covey Charged with Credit Card Fraud

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced that Trish Covey, 50, of Fairlee, pleaded not guilty today in United States District Court in Burlington to a charge of credit card fraud. U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy released Covey on conditions pending trial, which has not been scheduled.

On December 18, 2019, a federal grand jury in Rutland returned a one-count indictment charging Covey with access device fraud. According to the indictment, in 2017, while employed at the Car Store, Inc., an automobile dealership in White River Junction, Covey misused the company’s credit card to obtain merchandise having a value in excess of $1000. Although the indictment alleges only an offense that occurred during 2017, court records indicate the fraud may have begun as early as 2008.

The U.S. Attorney emphasizes that the indictment is merely an accusation and that the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until she is proven guilty.

If convicted, Covey faces up to ten years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000. The actual sentence would be determined with reference to federal sentencing guidelines.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service upon referral from the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles.

Covey is represented by George Ostler. The prosecutor is Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Waples.

