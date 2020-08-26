Trenton: One Virginia Lottery Player Wins $1,000 a Week for Life

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) One Virginia Lottery CASH4LIFE ticket matched the five white balls drawn for the Monday, August 24, drawing winning the $1,000 a week for life second prize. In addition, one New Jersey player won $2,500 for matching four white balls and the Cash Ball drawn. Moreover, 11,967 players won $82,769 in cash prizes ranging from $2 to $500 with 2,581 of those tickets doubling their prize with DOUBLER. The winning numbers were: 02, 04, 05, 12 and 22. The Cash Ball was: 01.

The DOUBLER add-on feature doubles the $2,500 third-tier prize to $5,000 when added to a game play for an additional $1 per play. It also doubles all of the other tier prizes. The $1,000 a day for life and $1,000 a week for life prizes are not doubled.

