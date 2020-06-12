Travis Christian Surrenders who Injured Motorcyclists in Bryant Boulevard San Angelo

San Angelo, Texas (STL.News) The suspect involved in Sunday’s hit and run crash that injured two motorcyclists has turned himself in.

45-year-old Travis Christian has been formally charged with Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury.

Investigators with the San Angelo Police Department’s Traffic Unit were searching for a hit and run driver that injured two motorcyclists just after 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the intersection of West Avenue L and South Bryant Boulevard.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed that a white-colored 2007 Ford F150 pickup truck collided with a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling north on South Bryant Boulevard. Following the collision, the pickup’s driver stopped near the Santa Fe Furniture Store, exited the vehicle, and walked eastbound on West Avenue L away from the scene. The suspect’s truck has been seized.

The motorcycle’s 58-year-old male driver and his 35-year-old female passenger were transported to a nearby hospital with incapacitating injuries.

