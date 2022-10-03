Transaction declined: Why Prosus scrapped the $4.7 billion PayU-BillDesk deal

Prosus, the investment arm of South African multinational Naspers, has terminated the $4.7 billion acquisition of online payments gateway firm BillDesk by the Dutch-listed company’s Indian subsidiary PayU Payments. The “abrupt move” announced on Monday was triggered largely by the ongoing correction in global markets that rendered the year-old transaction “over-priced”, people in the know told ET.

The firm’s decision to pull out of the deal comes barely a month after India’s anti-trust regulator – Competition Commission of India (CCI) – had

approved the contours of the deal that was first announced in August 2021. This ends what would have been the second-largest buyout of an Indian digital technology startup after Walmart’s $16 billion purchase of a majority stake in online retailer Flipkart in 2018.

In a note published on the Prosus’ website, Eoin Ryan, head of investor relations, said: “Certain conditions precedent were not fulfilled by the September 30, 2022 long stop date, causing the agreement to be terminated automatically.” He did not elaborate on what these conditions were.

Prosus and BillDesk founder MN Srinivasu did not respond to ET’s queries on termination of the deal.

Triggers for termination



Top industry executives tracking the progress of the deal are of the view that the steep fall in valuation of major US payments firms by up to 50-70% in recent months put the pricing of the BillDesk-PayU deal under severe pressure.

“They (Prosus) were apprehensive on the pricing of the deal given the changes in how private and public market investors are valuing new-age companies. If you take a cue from what’s happening in the US, payments firms are down by over 50% in their valuation,” an industry executive noted.

Prosus’s Ryan, while stating that “the proposed transaction will not be implemented”, also wrote that “closing of the transaction was subject to the fulfilment of various conditions precedent, including approval by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). PayU secured CCI approval on September 5, 2022.”

“I am surprised how this (the deal) has been cancelled at this stage but it looks like pricing is the key issue and in a market like this, an all-cash deal of nearly $5 billion will face scrutiny from shareholders,” a top executive at a payments firm said.

Shares of Prosus closed marginally up on the Amsterdam stock exchange at euro 54 per share on Monday. Prosus, the largest investor in Chinese technology major Tencent, had announced in June that it will be selling more of its $134 billion worth holding in Tencent for buybacks. Soon after the announcement, Tencent stock had taken a beating given that last year Prosus had said it didn’t plan to sell more stake in the Chinese company for another three years.

On August 31, 2021, Prosus had announced it would

acquire BillDesk for $4.7 billion in an all-cash deal to expand its footprint in the country’s booming fintech sector through its payment gateway PayU. The merger was expected to create an online payments gateway juggernaut that would process $147 billion in annualised total payments value (TPV), almost twice that of its nearest contender Razorpay, which processes $80 billion in annual TPV.

CCI had reached out to multiple industry players seeking their view on the deal, industry sources have told ET.

For Razorpay, which had also submitted its views to the CCI over the implication of the deal, the termination of the PayU-BillDesk merger means the market remains divided among the top three players and it has a chance to corner more market share.

Sources said Razorpay in its note to the CCI had said that any large-scale deal should not lead to anti-competitive practices in the sector.

On September 6, India’s market watchdog CCI had finally cleared PayU’s acquisition of BillDesk after a year-long wait. PayU had to answer several questions from the regulator after the deal was announced in September 2021, and submitted a revised merger notification in April.

To be sure, the CCI nod to the deal was not expected by the Prosus team, people in the know told ET, given the unusual delay it had already faced.

The Dutch-listed firm, which has backed the likes of Swiggy, Byju’s and PharmEasy (through its venture arm), has invested $6 billion in India’s technology startups since 2005. “Prosus remains committed to the Indian market and growing its existing businesses within the region,” the company said on Monday.

