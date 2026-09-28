Train Horns Return as St. Louis Fixes 18-Year Lapse

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 28, 2026 (STL.News) For nearly two decades, many St. Louis residents living near railroad tracks could sleep through the night without routinely hearing locomotive horns at nearby crossings.

That changed abruptly this month.

Train horns are once again sounding across parts of St. Louis after the Federal Railroad Administration suspended the city’s railroad quiet zones on Sept. 10, forcing railroads to resume routine horn use at affected public crossings.

The sudden return of the horns has prompted complaints from residents, particularly in neighborhoods where freight trains operate overnight and in the early morning.

But behind the noise is a much larger City Hall story.

Federal regulators say St. Louis was 217 months — more than 18 years — overdue in providing required quiet-zone compliance documentation. City officials also acknowledge that the previous administration knew by 2024 that railroad crossings needed updated signs and pavement markings but did not complete the improvements.

Now the city is racing to correct years of unresolved compliance problems involving railroad crossings while residents live with the consequences.

And the project has grown.

The City of St. Louis initially said the FRA identified 88 railroad crossings requiring upgrades. The city’s current official quiet-zone compliance page says the federal agency subsequently provided a list of 187 railroad crossings to be upgraded.

The city is now targeting the end of November to install required signage at residential crossings and mid-December to complete the full crossing-upgrade project.

Until the FRA restores quiet-zone status, however, the horns can continue.

Why train horns suddenly returned

Federal law generally requires locomotive engineers to sound their horns when approaching public highway-rail grade crossings.

Under the FRA’s Train Horn Rule, engineers generally begin sounding a horn at least 15 seconds but no more than 20 seconds before entering a public crossing.

The federally prescribed pattern is two long blasts, followed by one short blast and another long blast. The horn pattern repeats or continues until the locomotive occupies the crossing.

Federal regulations require locomotive horns to produce between 96 and 110 decibels when measured according to federal standards.

For people living close to active freight corridors, particularly where trains pass several crossings in relatively short distances, that can translate into repeated horn blasts.

Quiet zones provide an exception to routine horn sounding.

A local government can establish a quiet zone when crossings within the designated corridor meet federal safety requirements designed to compensate for the absence of routine locomotive horns.

Quiet does not mean silent. Engineers retain authority to use their horns in emergencies, including when motorists, pedestrians, animals, or other hazards are on or near the tracks.

St. Louis benefited from quiet-zone protections for years.

Then, on Sept. 10, 2026, the FRA formally suspended all quiet zones within the city.

Railroads were consequently directed to resume routine locomotive horn sounding at affected crossings.

A problem stretching back years

The circumstances leading to the suspension are more complicated than a single missed email or a recently discovered problem.

The FRA told First Alert 4 that St. Louis was 217 months overdue on providing required paperwork, putting the compliance history back to approximately 2008.

That is a significant distinction.

The current problem did not originate with Mayor Cara Spencer, who took office in 2025, and available reporting indicates that concerns about the city’s railroad crossings crossed multiple mayoral administrations.

Exactly what happened with every federal communication over that entire period remains unclear.

St. Louis Magazine reported that emails were sent to City Hall during the administrations of former mayors Francis Slay and Tishaura Jones, although the publication said it was unclear who received or acted upon all of those communications.

What is considerably clearer is what happened beginning in 2024.

Streets Commissioner Kent Flake has said he began receiving FRA communications during the summer of 2024.

According to St. Louis Magazine, other officials copied on those communications included then-Streets Department Director Betherny Williams and then-Director of Operations Nancy Cross.

The communications reportedly arrived approximately monthly.

The city therefore had notice during the Jones administration that work was required.

The city knew improvements were needed in 2024

Flake told First Alert 4 that the FRA informed the city in 2024 that updated signs and striping were necessary to keep the railroad crossings compliant with federal safety requirements.

The city obtained an estimate for the work.

The projected cost at the time was approximately $650,000 to $750,000, according to local reporting, with St. Louis Magazine reporting a contractor’s bid of about $750,000.

But the work was not completed.

Flake said they could not find financing at the time.

St. Louis Public Radio subsequently reported that Ben Jonsson, the Spencer administration’s director of operations, said officials did not have a clear explanation for why the work was never executed.

The FRA communications reportedly stopped in February 2025.

The quiet zones remained in place, trains continued operating without routinely sounding their horns at the affected crossings, and the problem apparently lost some of its immediate urgency.

That changed this September dramatically.

Spencer administration says emails went to former official

The current administration says it did not know that suspension of the quiet zones was imminent until Sept. 10.

According to the city’s official account, Mayor Spencer’s office learned late that day that the FRA was suspending the quiet zones.

The city says the FRA had been sending communications to a former chief of staff who had not worked for St. Louis for 16 months.

Subsequent reporting identified the former official as Nancy Cross, who served as director of operations in the Jones administration.

That explanation accounts for at least some recent communications, but it should not be confused with the much longer history of the compliance problem.

The FRA’s assertion that documentation was 217 months overdue predates the Spencer administration, the Jones administration, and Cross’s departure from City Hall.

Evidence shows that city officials received communications about required improvements by 2024.

The record therefore points to two overlapping problems: a long-running quiet-zone compliance issue and a more recent breakdown in communication as City Hall personnel changed.

City sought an extension and was denied

Once Spencer’s administration learned what was happening, officials moved quickly.

According to the city’s official timeline, mayoral staff and department leaders held an emergency meeting on Friday, Sept. 11.

The city asked the FRA for an extension.

The request was denied.

St. Louis then appointed its Streets Department director as the city’s lead on the problem and began verifying the FRA’s list of crossings, organizing evaluation and repair teams and developing a plan to bring the crossings into compliance.

Crews began physical work Sept. 16.

The Traffic and Lighting Division started removing outdated railroad-related pavement markings, installing new stop bars and expediting orders for hundreds of new signs.

The work has continued while train horns sound.

88 crossings became 187

One of the most significant developments since the story first broke is the project’s changing scope.

Initial reporting repeatedly referred to 88 railroad crossings.

First Alert 4 reported that approximately 1,000 signs would have to be replaced across those crossings.

The city’s latest official information now says the FRA’s initial inspection indicated upgrades were necessary at 88 railroad crossings.

But the FRA subsequently provided St. Louis with a list of 187 railroad crossings to be upgraded, according to the city’s quiet-zone compliance page.

That means readers should be cautious about older reports suggesting that the entire project consists of only 88 crossings.

The current city figure is 187.

The required work includes replacing 30-inch railroad crossing signs with 36-inch signs, removing former stop-bar road markings and painting new stop bars.

The city says it has now ordered all required signs.

Crews have also been removing the obsolete pavement markings.

Residents hear the consequences

For residents, the bureaucratic history matters less at 2 a.m. when a freight train approaches a crossing.

People in neighborhoods including Dogtown and The Hill have reported hearing horns that had largely disappeared from daily life.

Meegan Whitehead, a resident of The Hill, told First Alert 4 that residents noticed the change immediately when horns returned.

Alderman Bret Narayan, whose ward includes areas affected by the trains, has also said he could hear the whistles from his home.

Dogtown resident Tommy O’Shaughnessy organized an online petition calling for action after residents began experiencing repeated nighttime horn noise.

“We’re getting train horns basically from the time you go to bed until the time you wake up,” O’Shaughnessy told FOX 2.

His petition called for temporary relief, a plan to restore compliance and greater accountability through regular progress reports.

The frustration is understandable.

For residents who moved into neighborhoods during the quiet-zone era, frequent overnight train horns were not necessarily part of the environment they expected.

Rail lines that had been comparatively unobtrusive at night can suddenly become impossible to ignore.

Why engineers have to sound the horns

Train crews have little discretion over routine horn requirements when approaching affected public crossings outside a functioning quiet zone.

The FRA considers locomotive horns an important safety measure.

Without an approved quiet zone, the general federal rule requiring horns at public highway-rail grade crossings applies.

The reason is straightforward: crossings bring trains, automobiles, cyclists and pedestrians into the same space.

Trains cannot stop quickly.

The horn provides another warning that a train is approaching in addition to crossing gates, flashing lights, signs and pavement markings.

Quiet zones therefore do not simply prohibit engineers from using horns.

Instead, communities seeking relief from routine horns must demonstrate that crossing risks are adequately addressed through federally recognized safety measures and procedures.

The responsibility for maintaining a qualifying quiet zone rests heavily with the public authority responsible for the crossings.

In St. Louis, that means city government has work to do before it can restore the previous arrangement.

The price of delayed maintenance

The cost is another unresolved part of the story.

When the work was examined in 2024, estimates ranged from approximately $650,000 to $750,000.

Flake has said he expects the cost to be higher now.

St. Louis Public Radio reported that the project could cost approximately $1 million and that the expense was not included in the current city budget.

That creates an uncomfortable question for taxpayers.

Work estimated at roughly three-quarters of a million dollars two years ago was not completed because funding was not secured. The city now faces the work under much greater pressure, with residents enduring nighttime train horns and the eventual cost potentially approaching or exceeding $1 million.

The exact final cost has not yet been established publicly.

Nor should the entire financial difference automatically be characterized as a cost caused by City Hall’s delay. Material, labor and project costs can change for numerous reasons, and the scope of the FRA’s requested work has itself expanded.

Nevertheless, the failure to resolve the issue when city officials knew improvements were required in 2024 eliminated the opportunity to address the problem before the quiet zones were suspended.

Who is responsible?

The documented record does not support pinning the entire episode on one employee, one mayor, or one administration.

The compliance history is too long for that.

The FRA says required documentation was overdue for more than 18 years.

That period crossed several city administrations.

Available reporting does not establish precisely what every administration knew, when individual officials learned it, or what actions were taken in response to every FRA communication.

This creates an important gap in the public record.

But by summer 2024, the picture becomes much clearer.

Flake has acknowledged receiving communications. Other city officials were reportedly copied. The required signage and striping work was identified. A contractor produced an estimate. Funding was not found, and the improvements were not completed.

Flake has publicly acknowledged that the transition between administrations contributed to the problem and said he should have communicated the matter.

The more recent email-routing failure compounded the situation when federal messages continued going to a former official.

Those are separate failures, and combining them into a simplistic explanation — such as saying the city ignored one email for 18 years — would be inaccurate.

Government transitions exposed a weakness

The episode also raises a broader administrative issue that extends beyond railroad crossings.

Government business cannot depend indefinitely on an individual employee’s email address.

Employees retire, resign, change departments, and leave after elections.

Regulatory obligations remain.

The St. Louis situation demonstrates what can happen when institutional responsibilities are not transferred effectively between employees and administrations.

An unresolved federal compliance matter involving public infrastructure should survive personnel changes through departmental records, compliance calendars, shared correspondence systems, and formal transition procedures.

Whether those systems existed, failed, or were not followed in this case has not been fully established publicly.

But the result is now visible — and audible — throughout St. Louis.

City prioritizing residential neighborhoods

City officials are attempting to reduce the impact on residents by concentrating first on crossings in residential areas.

That is particularly important along heavily used rail corridors near neighborhoods.

Earlier reporting identified Manchester Avenue and areas near Florissant Avenue as priorities because active rail lines run close to residential communities there.

The city’s latest official timetable says it should complete residential crossing signage by the end of November.

The city expects to complete the full railroad-crossing upgrade program by mid-December.

Those dates supersede some of the more optimistic expectations reported immediately after the suspension, when officials said they could complete the work in roughly 30 days.

The expanded list of crossings appears to make the project considerably larger than initially understood.

Could some neighborhoods become quiet sooner?

St. Louis is asking the FRA an important question: Does the entire city have to wait until every required crossing is compliant before any quiet-zone protections can return?

The city has requested permission to restore quiet zones on a corridor-by-corridor basis.

If permitted, that could potentially provide earlier relief in residential areas where the required work is completed first.

As of the city’s latest published update, however, the FRA had not confirmed that it would allow corridor-by-corridor reactivation.

That means residents should not assume horns will disappear immediately after crews finish work at a particular nearby crossing.

Federal approval remains necessary.

Quiet zones do not eliminate every horn

Even after St. Louis eventually regains quiet-zone status, residents could still occasionally hear train horns.

Federal rules specifically allow locomotive engineers to sound horns when necessary for safety.

An engineer can sound the horn if they see a vehicle stopped on the tracks, a pedestrian in danger, workers nearby, or another hazardous situation, regardless of a quiet-zone designation.

Quiet zones eliminate the routine horn requirement at qualifying crossings.

They do not prohibit emergency warnings.

That distinction matters as residents wait for St. Louis to restore its federal status.

What happens next

For now, the city’s strategy has three major components.

Crews must bring the crossings into physical compliance. City Hall must resolve the associated documentation and regulatory requirements. And the FRA must ultimately be satisfied that the conditions necessary for quiet-zone operation have been restored.

The city says it has ordered all signs and crossing work is underway.

Residential areas are receiving priority.

Officials are also continuing discussions with federal regulators in hopes that compliant corridors can regain quiet-zone status before the entire citywide project is completed.

But until the FRA agrees, engineers operating through the affected crossings remain subject to federal horn requirements.

That means the noise residents are hearing is not simply a temporary decision by a railroad company or an engineer choosing to blow a horn unnecessarily.

It is the direct consequence of St. Louis no longer having the federal quiet-zone protection that previously exempted qualifying crossings from routine horn sounding.

An 18-year problem residents can now hear

St. Louis’ train-horn controversy is ultimately about more than noise.

It is a case study in what happens when a government compliance problem remains unresolved long enough to become a quality-of-life problem for residents.

The FRA says the city’s required documentation was 217 months overdue.

By 2024, city officials knew that signage and striping improvements were needed. A project was priced, but funding was not secured, and the work was not completed.

Later federal communications were sent to a city official who had already left government.

Then the federal government suspended the quiet zones.

The result arrived not as another bureaucratic letter but as locomotive horns sounding through St. Louis neighborhoods in the middle of the night.

The Spencer administration inherited much of the underlying problem, but it now owns the responsibility for resolving it. City crews are working on the crossings, hundreds of signs have been ordered, residential areas are being prioritized and officials say they intend to complete the broader upgrade program by mid-December.

For residents awakened night after night, that date may seem far off.

And even completing the physical work does not, by itself, guarantee an immediate end to the horns. Federal regulators must be satisfied with the city’s compliance, and quiet-zone status must be restored.

Until then, a regulatory and infrastructure problem that accumulated quietly inside City Hall for years will continue announcing itself loudly every time another train approaches an affected St. Louis crossing.

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