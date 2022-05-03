Tradicional 314 offering online ordering – delivery

Tradicional 314 is a top-rated Mexican restaurant in Creve Coeur, MO, that offers online ordering and delivery backed by 4.5 Star by Google and TripAdvisor.

Creve Coeur, MO (STL.News) Tradicional 314 is a new Mexican restaurant that open Creve Coeur, Missouri late 2021. Since opening, they have racked up some impressive online reviews. With many Mexican restaurants to choose from in the St. Louis region, this establishment is doing it a little differently, with an upscale atmosphere and authentic Mexican cuisines that customers love.

Google – 4.5 Stars

– 4.5 Stars TripAdvisor – 4.5 stars – also rated #1 Mexican restaurant in Creve Coeur by TripAdvisor

When a restaurant opens, it can take a few months for customers to find them and visit and begin to publish reviews. However, this establishment is ranking up some impressive customer reviews in a short time. We have eaten there, and their kitchen is clean with modern equipment, the bar is impressively stocked with premium Tequilas, and the atmosphere is clean with friendly staff.

They are located in the same shopping center as the Aldi Grocery store, next to the FedEx store at the N New Ballas Rd and Olive Blvd intersection.

Tradicional 314 is not just another Mexican restaurant. Instead, they offer authentic Mexican cuisines that you probably won’t find at most other establishments.

CLICK to order online

Location:

810 N New Ballas Rd

Creve Coeur, Missouri 63141

Phone: +1 +1314-736-1651

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>?</span>

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>?</span>

Visit Tradicional 314 using the following links: