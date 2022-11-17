TPG Capital to offload Rs 1,000cr worth Nykaa shares tomorrow: Reports

American private equity firm TPG Capital is likely to sell shares of Nykaa-owner FSN E-Commerce worth Rs 1,000 crore ($123 million) through a block deal on Friday, according to reports.

Citigroup is the banker to the deal, and TPG Capital is likely to sell the shares at Rs 184.55, a 0.6% discount to Thursday’s close price of Rs 185.60.

As on September 30, the private equity firm held 2.28% stake in the beauty products e-commerce major, data on the BSE showed.

Several foreign funds have been offloading stake in the company in the last few weeks, following



the expiry of the one-year lock-in period for existing investors.

Segantiii India Mauritius had sold shares of FSN E-Commerce worth Rs 67 crore, while Lighthouse India Fund sold shares worth Rs 525 crore.

The share price of FSN E-Commerce has more than halved since listing in November last year.