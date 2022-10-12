Total Crypto Market Cap Meltdown | TOTAL Analysis October 12, 2022 – NewsBTC

In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at the total cryptocurrency market cap with Bitcoin being so boring. We also compare past crypto winters to see when the deep freeze might end.

Take a look at the video below:

VIDEO: Total Crypto Market Cap Analysis (TOTAL): October 12, 2022

There isn’t all that much new to report. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continue to move mostly sideways, as the market awaits the CPI data release tomorrow at 8:30AM ET.

Why Crypto Winter 2022 Resembles 2015 Bear Market

Much like Bitcoin, there is a slow moving showdown to gain control over daily momentum, according to the LMACD. On weekly timeframes, Bitcoin only just turned bullish last week, while the total crypto market cap has been bullish for several months now.

Comparing the LMACD across past bear market bottoms shows that the indicator is behaving more similarly to the 2014 and 2015 bear market bottom. In 2018 and 2019, price action turned up sharply instead and the indicator followed.

Sideways momentum could mean many more months of pain | Source: TOTAL on TradingView.com

Total Cryptocurrency Fractal Shows Possible Price Action Preview

The price action in each drawn box is eerily similar. Taking the bars pattern to place a fractal over current price action, the setup is practically the same. If the total crypto market follows a similar trajectory, a strong breakout attempt will ultimately fail and lead to a double bottom formation.

Since the fractal projects price action forward, turning on the Ichimoku indicator which also looks into the future, is forecasting potential resistance right where the fractal would interact.

Will The Downtrend Come To A Conclusion This Week?

However, there is no telling if this is indeed the bottom in cryptocurrencies, nor does anyone know if the market will behave like the last two bottoms. If not, and crypto continues down, the move could start this week.

The TD Sequential market timing tool has triggered a TD9 buy setup. However, the series is perfected only when the 9 candle makes a lower low. Note how past 9 candles on the way down lit up red and resulted in a deep move down. While this is possible, the TD9 setup is also a possible turning point where bulls could regain control.