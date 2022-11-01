Tora Inu Takes Crypto Market By Storm, Learn Everything About Its Token Presale | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

Meme coins are making a strong comeback, with Tora Inu (TORA) as one of the top contenders to dominate the sector. The new token is getting a lot of attention from the crypto community due to its NFT features mixed with an innovative Play-to-Earn (P2E) model and a deflationary mechanism.

A few days ago, the project reached a milestone by selling out its first Beta Sale. This event allowed investors to accumulate TORA at the best market price and saw high demand. In less than one week, the beta sale was completed marking the end of the first stage of the TORA raise.

Meme Coin Mania Makes A Comeback, Tora Inu Behind It?

The crypto project saw onboarded new investors that bought into Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) due to the promise of new use cases and more profits. This meme coin mania was boosted by the influence of Elon Musk and other high-profile individuals.

However, the meme coin mania lost momentum, and DOGE and SHIB lost over 90% of their value. Many investors lost their capital, but they preserved their hunger for an asset that could meet their expectations and bring the meme coin movement back to the stratosphere.

Other digital assets, besides Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, have attempted to meet this demand. Dogelon Marns, SafeMoon, and even ApeCoin tried and failed to defeat the crypto bear market, leaving many investors disappointed.

In this context, Tora Inu emerged as one of the few alternatives to create and provide crypto investors with value, opportunities, and actual use cases. The token was inspired by Kai Ken, the Japanese dog breed representing the project’s unique vision, and was created with NFT features applied under a P2E model.

Unlike its competitors, Tora Inu offers users real applications, such as an NFT Native Marketplace, a P2E game with multiple formats, and chances to double their original investment.

Tora Inu Pushes Meme Coin Beyond Their Limit

In that sense, the team behind Tora Inu created a Meme Coin 2.0, or a next-generation meme coin integrated with deflationary token economics. This model guarantees the project’s future financial viability by periodically removing a portion of TORA’s total supply from the market.

In addition, the Tora Inu ecosystem will provide extra value to its users by giving them access to passive income, reward opportunities, and a staking feature to compound their rewards. The possibilities are endless for TORA holders.

TORA Roadmap: From the 2022 Presale to the 2024 Worldwide Marketing Campaign

The Tora Inu team comprises marketing experts and creative people devoted to building a strong community supporting TORA. The team behind TORA is prepared to boost the adoption of the project and tear down any doubt from potential adopters. This team is entirely very by Coinsniper, and their identities are public.

Here Is Why TORA Will Be The Best Performing Meme Coin

Tora Inu can potentially steal market share from large cryptocurrencies, like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHI). These are the top reasons why TORA will keep climbing in the ranks:

Metaverse and Play-to-Earn (P2E)

Users will have access to a global community and the chance to connect with other investors.

The project has a large marketing campaign, sponsorship deals, and other large partnerships.

Major crypto exchange platforms are getting ready to list and offer TORA.

Tora Inu Roadmap is packed with new use cases and utility.

The team behind Tora Inu announced a $25,000 and $5,000 giveaway for presale participants. That way, investors can accumulate a token with blue-chip potential and fundamentals and earn a prize.