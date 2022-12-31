Top stock picks for 2023: RIL and Maruti among 9 stock ideas from ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has a buy call on Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 11,200, implying an upside potential of 32% from the current market price of Rs 8,439 per share.”MSIL is well placed to play upon the underpenetrated PV segment domestically. We build 16.6% volume CAGR, 24.7% revenue CAGR and 67.6% PAT CAGR for MSIL over FY22-24E. On the b/s front, MSIL is net debt free with surplus cash amounting to Rs 42,000 crore (FY22). It is capital efficient with RoIC>25%. At CMP, MSIL trades at ~24x P/E on FY25E EPS,” it said.