GEORGIA – August 17, 2026 (STL.News) Georgia’s food service industry runs around the clock. From Atlanta’s sprawling dining scene to the coastal kitchens of Savannah and the growing restaurant corridors of Augusta, Columbus, and Macon, Georgia restaurants generate significant volumes of used cooking oil every day. Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) guidelines require proper disposal, and improper handling can lead to fines, compliance violations, and damage to local sewer infrastructure.

This post breaks down four of the most established used cooking oil pickup and recycling companies currently serving Georgia restaurants, so operators can make an informed decision for their business.

Eazy Grease

Serving: Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, Savannah, Athens, South Fulton, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, and surrounding areas statewide

Eazy Grease is an Atlanta-based used cooking oil collection company serving Georgia restaurants, hotels, food trucks, schools, and commercial kitchens across the state. The company offers free, secure containers for used cooking oil storage, with indoor or outdoor placement options depending on kitchen layout and volume needs.

As a locally owned company with over 40 years of combined team experience, Eazy Grease understands the unique needs of local businesses and creates potential revenue streams through rebate programs that directly contribute to the financial health of the state’s restaurant sector.

Eazy Grease uses automated scheduling software to manage pickup routes based on each client’s oil output, and reports a 93.8% on-time service record across its Georgia operations. The company collects used cooking oil and processes it into biodiesel, supporting Georgia’s environmental compliance goals. Last year, Eazy Grease partners converted over 3,390,000 gallons of used cooking oil into biodiesel materials, supporting Atlanta’s environmental and recycling goals.

Rebates are available for qualifying businesses that produce over 50 gallons of used cooking oil per month with multiple fryers. The company also provides full compliance documentation to support Georgia EPD requirements and local health inspections.

Key features:

Free containers with indoor and outdoor options

Automated pickup scheduling with GPS-tracked vehicles

7-day-a-week service with 24/7 customer support

Rebate programs for qualifying businesses

Compliance documentation for Georgia EPD

No long-term contracts

Best for: Georgia restaurants of any size looking for a locally rooted, statewide service with strong compliance support and automated scheduling.

DAR PRO Solutions

Serving: Atlanta and surrounding Georgia markets, with nationwide infrastructure

DAR PRO Solutions, a division of Darling Ingredients, is one of the largest used cooking oil collection companies in the country and maintains an active presence in the Atlanta market. DAR PRO Solutions collects and recycles used cooking oil and meat by-products, helping commercial kitchens make a positive impact on the environment while improving operational efficiency.

With DAR PRO Solutions, customers can be confident their used cooking oil is making a positive impact after it leaves the fryer, often going on to have a second life as a low-carbon-intensity feedstock for renewable fuel to power trucks and planes.

With more than 90 facilities and a reliable fleet of nearly 2,100 service trucks nationwide, DAR PRO provides local support to operators of all sizes, from small commercial kitchens to large, multi-unit chains. The company offers automated UCO systems that can connect directly to fryers, and over 95% of systems placed nationwide are installed at no cost to customers.

DAR PRO also provides grease trap services alongside used cooking oil collection, and offers 24/7 customer support through a dedicated portal and phone line.

Key features:

Nationwide scale with Atlanta-area service

Automated fryer-connected UCO systems

Over 95% of systems installed at no cost

24/7 live customer support

Market-based rebates

Renewable diesel production through Diamond Green Diesel joint venture

Grease trap services available

Best for: Large restaurant chains and multi-unit operators that need consistent service across Georgia and other states.

Grand Natural

Serving: Atlanta, Stonecrest, and statewide Georgia coverage, with service in 49 states nationwide

Grand Natural Inc. is a national used cooking oil collection and recycling company with dedicated Georgia operations serving restaurants, hotels, food trucks, and commercial kitchens across the state. The company provides free used cooking oil collection, free oil containers, and automatic pickup scheduling through its proprietary EcoSystem platform — a mobile and desktop application that gives restaurant operators real-time visibility into service requests, digital reports, and invoices in one place.

Grand Natural collects and recycles all types of used cooking oil — including vegetable oil, fish oil, chicken fat, pork fat, and bacon grease — and recycles it into biodiesel and other sustainable products. The company’s Georgia locations include an Atlanta office, with service extending statewide. Grand Natural’s licensed and insured teams are regularly scheduled in accordance with each restaurant’s needs, with grease trap cleaning, hood vent cleaning, kitchen line jetting, fire inspection, and pest control all available through the same platform.

Grand Natural operates on a one-vendor model, consolidating all restaurant waste services under a single company and platform. Operators can request service with a single tap, pay invoices, and access compliance documentation — including state-required service manifests — directly through the EcoSystem app. The company serves thousands of restaurants nationally and operates across 49 states, making it a strong choice for Georgia operators who want consistent service statewide or across multiple locations.

Key features:

Free used cooking oil collection with free containers provided

EcoSystem app for one-touch scheduling, real-time reports, and invoicing

Grease trap cleaning, hood vent cleaning, and kitchen line jetting available

Fire inspection and pest control services through the same platform

Service across 49 states with statewide Georgia coverage

UCO recycled into biodiesel and other sustainable products

Best for: Georgia restaurants, multi-unit operators, and food service businesses looking for a full-service, all-in-one waste management solution with nationwide reach and a simple digital platform.

Liquid Recovery Solutions (LRS)

Serving: Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Marietta, Albany, and across Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina

Liquid Recovery Solutions (LRS) is a Georgia-based used cooking oil collection and recycling company serving food service establishments of all sizes across the state. LRS recycles all forms of used frying oils, cooking greases, animal fats, and waste vegetable oils from commercial kitchens, including vegetable, canola, peanut, and olive oils, as well as grease from grease traps.

After servicing restaurants, LRS provides detailed documentation confirming proper maintenance of cooking oil recycling and provides free leak-proof containers sized for each client’s cooking oil disposal needs.

LRS offers customized service plans for different Georgia markets: scalable solutions for Atlanta’s urban restaurants and food hubs, customized services for Augusta hospitals, military installations, and local eateries, and dependable pickups for high-traffic dining establishments near Fort Moore in Columbus. Collected oil is processed into biofuels, animal feed ingredients, and other products through what the company describes as a closed-loop recycling system.

Key features:

Free leak-proof containers delivered within 72 hours of signup

Customized service plans by city and operation type

Monthly statements to simplify compliance record-keeping

Collects all types of cooking oils and grease

Processes oil into biofuels and animal feed ingredients

Serves Georgia plus Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina

Best for: Georgia restaurants looking for a regionally focused provider with city-specific service knowledge and a broad coverage footprint across the Southeast.

How to Choose the Right Provider for Your Georgia Restaurant

Every Georgia restaurant’s needs are different. Here is a quick comparison to help narrow down the options:

Priority Provider to Consider Statewide Georgia coverage with local roots Eazy Grease Multi-state or national chain consistency DAR PRO Solutions Compliance documentation and no-contract flexibility Grand Natural Southeast regional coverage with customized city plans Liquid Recovery Solutions

Key factors to evaluate before signing with any provider include service area coverage for your specific location, container options, and whether equipment is provided at no cost, rebate structure and payment frequency, compliance documentation provided at each pickup, contract terms and exit flexibility, and customer support availability.

Final Thoughts

Georgia’s used cooking oil collection market includes both nationally scaled companies and regionally focused specialists. Each provider on this list serves Georgia restaurants with verified, documented services. The best choice depends on your location, oil volume, compliance needs, and preference for local versus national support.

Contacting multiple providers to compare rebate estimates, service schedules, and contract terms before committing is always a sound approach.

This article is for informational purposes. Service offerings, coverage areas, and terms may change. Contact each provider directly to confirm current details for your location.