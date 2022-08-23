Todd Gehman Sentenced for Possession of Firearms

Kingman Man, Todd Gehman Howard Sentenced to Over Five Years for Possession of Firearms and Ammunition as a Convicted Felon

(STL.News) Last week, Todd Gehman Howard, 60, of Kingman, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge Susan M. Brnovich to 63 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Howard was previously found guilty of being a Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearms and Ammunition following a jury trial in May 2022.

On October 11, 2019, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Howard’s residence in Kingman, Arizona. Inside the residence, agents discovered 23 firearms, including 21 in a safe in Howard’s bedroom closet, and approximately 7,600 rounds of ammunition. Howard’s firearms included various types of revolvers, shotguns, and semi-automatic rifles.

One of the guns in the safe was a Privately Made Firearm (PMF), FAL-type .308 caliber semiautomatic rifle, sometimes referred to as a “ghost gun.” Evidence presented at trial showed the receiver of that firearm was forged in Australia, and that the completed firearm had traveled from the State of Washington to Arizona.

The FBI conducted the investigation in this case, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joseph Koehler and William Rubens, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today